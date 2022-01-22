ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Horoscope: January 23, 2022

By Annabel Gat
An important turning point in Mercury’s retrograde journey takes place as it meets the sun in Aquarius at 5:28 AM: A new perspective of an old idea arrives. The moon in Libra squares off with Venus retrograde in Capricorn at 2:22 PM, finding us reconsidering what’s truly important to us. The...

It’s officially Aquarius season and if you’ve got a freak flag well, by all means, fly it. And if you don’t, then simply avert your eyes and mind your business while waiting for Mars to move into Capricorn on the 24th. Either way, revel in the unexpected when the Sun in Aquarius makes a conjunction to Mercury Rx in Aquarius on the 23rd. If the universe has a haircut, this week’s ‘do would be a reverse mullet: party in the front and business in the back — although the words “party” and “business” have been highly altered to reflect humanity’s current state of affairs, and a last quarter moon in Scorpio on the 25th is a great time to sit with those alterations and their effects on the psyche. This is an opportunity to hold our attachments (and our compulsions) up against the evidence of what’s possible, and generally to make peace with our limits. This is especially underscored by the quarter moon’s square to the Sun in Aquarius. A trine between Mercury in Capricorn and the True Node in Taurus on the 26th ushers us toward the realisation that accepting one set of terms is not the same as throwing in the towel. Instead, it’s an invitation to not only re-evaluate strategies, but push forward with a renewed desire to break ground and create new pathways toward the world we want. Mercury meets Pluto in the sky on the 28th, but whatever gets unearthed is something we’ve long since prepared for. The next day, Venus in Capricorn stations direct on the 29th followed by a square between the Sun in Aquarius and Uranus in Taurus. What’s cosmically clear is that there are no easy answers on the table, all progress will require negotiation, and there are bound to be more compromises than anyone prefers.
