ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Outlander’: Religious Differences ‘Cause Conflict’ for Jamie in Season 6

By Kate Hahn, TV Insider
Digital Courier
 6 days ago

Can we travel through time to March?! That’s when our beloved century-hopping doc Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe), her husband Jamie...

www.thedigitalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Outlander Season 6 Trailer: Claire and Jamie Steel Themselves as Danger Approaches From Several Sides

The Revolutionary War hasn’t yet gotten underway in Outlander‘s upcoming Season 6, but it’s certainly coming — as the inhabitants of Fraser’s Ridge soon will learn. “The tide has turned,” Claire says ominously at the start of the show’s new trailer, which Starz released Wednesday. The roughly two-minute preview has a similarly portentous feel, as we watch the time-traveler and her husband deal with threats both foreign (Redcoats in their front yard) and domestic (book readers, you’ll know what we mean; everyone else, you’ll find out). The video above gives us glimpses of the season ahead, which premieres on Sunday, March 6,...
TV SERIES
FanSided

Does Jamie ever go to the future in Outlander?

There are a lot of rules when it comes to time travel in Outlander. One of those involves the people who can time travel. Is Jamie one of them?. Not everyone is able to time travel. We know that Claire, Brianna, and Roger all have the gene. In both the show and books, we’ve also met a few other individuals who can time travel, including Geillis, Wendigo Donner, and Master Raymond. There are many others around the world.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Why Outlander’s Caitríona Balfe Thinks Ending With Season 7 Might Be 'Nice'

Even as Outlander fans haven’t yet been treated to the glories, emotional depths, or sure-to-be heartbreaks that await in Season 6, the Droughtlander is nearing its end. With that, many people are likely to already be thinking ahead and hoping that the hit will at least be able to complete filming stories based on all of the eventual 10 novels in Diana Gabaldon’s ever popular series. We’ve been told that those behind the time travel romance would like to get through the full story, but it seems that star Caitríona Balfe may feel a bit differently. Here’s why Balfe thinks that ending Outlander with Season 7 might actually be ‘nice.’
TV SERIES
FanSided

Outlander Season 6 trailer marches toward the Revolution

We’re more than ready for Outlander Season 6. The new trailer makes it clear Claire and Jamie have more than the Revolution to worry about. There will be a lot going on in the world of Outlander Season 6. The biggest story is certainly Claire and Jamie trying to protect the Ridge from the Revolution. It’s not going to help that not everyone is going to want to be on Jamie’s eventual side of the war.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Heughan
Person
Caitriona Balfe
Person
Diana Gabaldon
Hello Magazine

Outlander viewers have worked out huge season six storyline

Outlander viewers think that they have already worked out that a key moment from the books will be featured in season six thanks to the first look photos and trailer from the upcoming series. One of the four photos from season six that fans were treated to show Roger looking...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Outlander's Season 6 Trailer Makes It Sound Like Claire Has Doubts About Jamie And I Can't Take It

Oooooooweeeee! Sassenachs! It’s been a long wait but we now have even further proof that this very extended Droughtlander is nearly over, as the full trailer for Outlander Season 6 has finally dropped! As you might expect, with war around the corner, the trailer is filled with tense moments, but it also makes it sound like Claire is going to have some serious doubts about Jamie coming up, and I literally cannot take it!
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

Outlander gets a new season 6 trailer and poster

Starz has released a new poster and trailer for season 6 of the historical drama Outlander ahead of its premiere this March. Picking up shortly after the traumatising events of the season 5 finale, the series sees Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) forced to choose what is best for their family as the threat of the Revolutionary War looms over Fraser’s Ridge; take a look here…
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outlander
Vulture

The Revolution Is (Finally) Here in the Outlander Season 6 Trailer

Not everyone can time travel like a certain public-health hero, so Starz has released the trailer for season six of Outlander to hold fans over ’til the premiere. In the new season of the show, which airs following a COVID-related 2021 delay, the Revolutionary War is finally here. And have you ever heard so many guns being cocked in one clip? That’s, of course, along with intimate moments between Sam Heughan’s Jamie and Caitriona Balfe’s Claire, who are trying to figure out how to fight for what they believe in during the war. The trailer follows a previously released clip from season six, in which Jamie declares that Claire is his angel. Och, aye! Season six takes inspiration from A Breath of Snow and Ashes, the sixth book in Diana Gabaldon’s Outlander series. It’s set to premiere exactly 34 years after Gabaldon started writing the series, on March 6, 2022.
TV SERIES
heyuguys.com

Full trailer launched for the sixth season of ‘Outlander’

STARZPLAY has released an official trailer for the long-awaited sixth season of the critically acclaimed series ‘Outlander.’. The highly-anticipated return of the series will launch with an extended episode, picking up shortly after from traumatizing events that took place at the end of season five. The last time we saw Claire and Jamie, Claire had just escaped a violent encounter with Lionel Brown and returned to Fraser’s Ridge. The threat of the Revolutionary War looms over the ridge and Claire and Jamie must choose what is best for their family.
TV SERIES
fangirlish.com

Steven Cree Talks ’A Discovery of Witches’ Final Season, Bishmont And ’Outlander’

Steven Cree won our hearts since Outlander season 1. That’s a fact. For a while, we’ve been seeing him in A Discovery of Witches, playing our second favorite vampire – only behind Matthew – Gallowglass. Ahead of the third and final season of A Discovery of Witches, we sat down with Steven Cree to talk about Gallowglass’s emotional journey in these final episodes of the show, his complicated relationship with Matthew and Diana, and of course, his future…including a possible visit to Fraser’s Ridge in Outlander. Ready?
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
Digital Courier

‘Outlander’ Season 6 Episode Titles Revealed Ahead of March Premiere

Outlander‘s Season 6 premiere is mere weeks away and Starz is giving viewers plenty to get excited about in the days leading up to the long-awaited return with newly-unveiled episode titles. The official Outlander Twitter page revealed the titles of all eight installments that will air as part of...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Outlander Season 6 Update: Jamie's Loyalist/Rebel Struggle Featured in New Trailer

A new trailer for Outlander 6 sees Jamie in a tight spot. Outlander Season 6 is returning after an almost two-year hiatus. The time-traveling series will return in March, and the network has released a first-look trailer in the hopes of keeping viewers over and giving us a taste of what we can anticipate from the forthcoming season.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Outlander Season 6 is not coming to STARZ in February 2022

We were all hoping that Outlander Season 6 would arrive in time for Valentine’s Day. That’s not going to be the case. We’re still waiting for the season. When we learned the season would arrive at the start of 2022, Sam Heughan mentioned February on social media. That quickly led to the speculation that Outlander Season 6 would arrive in time for Valentine’s Day.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

New Outlander Season 6 Clip Features Bree and Roger at Fraser's Ridge

Starz is hyping up the return of Outlander with a new clip from its upcoming sixth season. The official Outlander Twitter page shared the 30-second clip that features one of our favorite couples in the historical drama, Bree (Sophie Skelton) and Roger (Richard Rankin) MacKenzie. click to enlarge. Credit: Starz.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Here's how you can watch season six of Outlander before anyone else

Good news, Outlander fans! It's been revealed that viewers have the chance to catch the opening episode of season six of the smash hit drama early. For the first time ever, the season six opener is set to premiere at this year's Glasgow Film Festival. Ticket holders will be able to catch the first episode as part of the festival's lineup on Thursday 3 March 2022, ahead of the show's worldwide release on StarzPlay.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy