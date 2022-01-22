ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Williams scores 21, lifts VCU over Saint Joseph's 70-54

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dt8k7jS00

Vince Williams Jr. matched his career high with 21 points as VCU defeated Saint Joseph's 70-54 on Saturday.

KeShawn Curry had 12 points for VCU (11-6, 4-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Adrian Baldwin Jr. added 11 points, seven steals and six assists with eight turnovers.

The Rams forced a season-high 27 turnovers.

Taylor Funk had 22 points for the Hawks (8-9, 2-4). Jordan Hall added 11 points and seven rebounds. He also had seven turnovers. Ejike Obinna had 10 points.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Chris Mack out as Louisville Cardinals men's basketball coach

Chris Mack is officially out as Louisville men's basketball coach, it was announced Wednesday, and he said he isn't "bitter at all" at the outcome. The board of trustees and University of Louisville Athletic Association jointly approved Mack's separation agreement, interim athletic director Josh Heird announced. The contract that Mack signed in 2018 called for a $12 million buyout, but the two sides negotiated the buyout down to $4.8 million as part of the agreement, sources told ESPN.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vcu#Hawks#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
kion546.com

VCU snaps No. 25 Davidson’s 15-game win streak, 70-68

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Vince Williams scored 16 points, Mikeal Brown-Jones had a huge block with 2 seconds left and VCU held off a furious rally from No. 25 Davidson to win 70-68, snapping the Wildcats’ 15-game winning streak. Adrian Baldwin Jr. added 15 points as the Rams avenged a 63-61 loss to the Wildcats eight days ago. Davidson was off to its best start since the 1964-65 season, and its 15 consecutive wins were tied with No. 1 Auburn for the longest streak in the nation. But the Wildcats struggled with the Rams’ pressure defense and committed 15 turnovers. Luke Brajkovic had 23 points and 12 rebounds to lead Davidson.
DAVIDSON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Virginia Commonwealth University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
duqsm.com

MBB falls to St. Bonaventure, Saint Joseph’s

The Duquesne men’s basketball team progressed through its Atlantic 10 Conference portion of the schedule with a pair of games this past week. The Dukes hosted St. Bonaventure at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse on Friday night before traveling to Hagan Arena in Philadelphia for a road contest with Saint Joseph’s on Wednesday night.
DUQUESNE, PA
KTSM

Late runner lifts FAU to 54-52 win over UTEP women

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Florida Atlantic erased a five-point deficit entering the fourth quarter on the way to a 54-52 win over UTEP on Thursday night in the FAU Arena. With the game even at 52 late, the Owls (5-13, 1-6 Conference USA) broke the tie with a runner from the left side of the lane […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
ABC News

ABC News

524K+
Followers
130K+
Post
276M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy