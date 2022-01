Celebrities need to go on vacation just like the rest of us and they enjoy many of the same locations that the rest of us enjoy. It’s not unusual to find yourself face-to-face with somebody famous if you’re in Hawaii and you might very well find yourself on a ride at Disney World with some celebrity and their kids. However, that’s not exactly how a big fan of Ariana Grande recently found the pop star, because she's always at Epcot, literally. Anybody can see Ariana at Epcot as part of the Leave-A Legacy display.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 4 HOURS AGO