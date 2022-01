Chris Janson has released a new single and video. It's the title track to his upcoming album called All In. The project is set for release sometime this spring. Chris said, “The title All In epitomizes this album. There are all kind of songs on this project, but they all flow together because they are genuine to me. I went all in on every part of the process, from writing to singing to playing to producing. I feel like it’s my best, most true-to-myself album to date.”

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO