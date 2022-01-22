ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Burns scores 19, sparks Winthrop past Gardner-Webb 64-62

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dt8ja0x00

D.J. Burns Jr. scored 19 points to help Winthrop slip past Gardner-Webb 64-62 on Saturday.

Cory Hightower had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (12-6, 5-0 Big South Conference), who have won six straight. Micheal Anumba added 14 points and his two free throws gave Winthrop the lead for good, 54-53, with 2:52 left to play.

Lance Terry scored a season-high 20 points for the Runnin' Bulldogs (9-10, 3-3). Terry hit a 3-pointer with 7 seconds left to cap the scoring. Patrick Good missed the front end of a 1-and-1 for the Eagles, but D'Maurian Williams missed a 3-pointer for Gardner-Webb on the game's final shot. Zion Williams added 11 points. Anthony Selden had eight rebounds.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
kion546.com

Murray scores 21, No. 19 LSU rallies past Texas A&M 70-64

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Brandon Murray capped a 21-point performance with a pair of clutch free throws in the final minute, and No. 19 LSU outscored Texas A&M 13-2 in the last 3:34 to beat the Aggies 70-64 and snap a three-game skid. The Aggies lost to LSU for the ninth straight time but looked poise to seize control when Quenton Jackson’s layup gave them a 62-57 lead with 3:45 left. LSU tied it a 64 when Mwani Wilkinson hit a 3 from the left corner on his first shot of the game. Eric Gaines scored 16 points and Tari Eason added 14 points for LSU. Jackson led Texas A&M with 20 points.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#Gardner Webb#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
ABC News

Chris Mack out as Louisville Cardinals men's basketball coach

Chris Mack is officially out as Louisville men's basketball coach, it was announced Wednesday, and he said he isn't "bitter at all" at the outcome. The board of trustees and University of Louisville Athletic Association jointly approved Mack's separation agreement, interim athletic director Josh Heird announced. The contract that Mack signed in 2018 called for a $12 million buyout, but the two sides negotiated the buyout down to $4.8 million as part of the agreement, sources told ESPN.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
gomocs.com

Wrestling Continues SoCon Action at Gardner-Webb and Campbell

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga's wrestling team will return to SoCon action at Gardner-Webb and Campbell this weekend. The Mocs begin the weekend on Friday, Jan. 28 at Gardner-Webb at 7 p.m. and then will travel to Campbell on Sunday, the 30th, for an afternoon dual at 1 p.m. Fans can follow both matches on ESPN+ and with TrackWrestling.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
The Trussville Tribune

Hewitt-Trussville girls dominate Spain Park

By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor HOOVER – Hewitt-Trussville’s girls basketball team rode a dominant first-half defense to put away Spain Park 43-28 here on Tuesday night and earn the team’s 20th win of the season. April Hooks led all scorers with 17 points, hitting four three-pointers, while D’yona Jones added 13 and Jordan Hunter put […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Idaho Press

Boise State edges out Wyoming, ties program record with 13-game winning streak

This wasn’t as climactic as Willis Reed in 1970. It wasn’t in the stratosphere of Kirk Gibson in 1988. But it certainly felt that way to Boise State as Marcus Shaver Jr. hobbled out of the tunnel to mass applause. The Broncos’ leading scorer sustained an apparent ankle injury with a few minutes remaining in the first half of Boise State’s 65-62 win over Wyoming on Tuesday. The senior who hit go-ahead 3-pointers against Utah State and San Diego State last week laid on the...
BOISE, ID
ABC News

ABC News

525K+
Followers
130K+
Post
276M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy