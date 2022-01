An alleged drunk driver drove his pick-up truck through the side of a house in Keizer on Jan. 22, killing one woman and paralyzing a man. The driver, who police identified as Andrew Modine, 41, of Keizer, has been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol three times in the past. At the time of the crash, he was serving a five-year probation for an incident that led to his brother’s death.

KEIZER, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO