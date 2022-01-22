ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arnold Schwarzenegger 'fine' following four-car crash in LA

By Associated Press
 6 days ago

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — A spokesman said Arnold Schwarzenegger was fine after being involved in a car crash that sent a woman to the hospital with minor injuries.

The 74-year-old actor and former California governor was driving a GMC Yukon that was among four vehicles involved in Friday's wreck in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles.

A woman was taken to the hospital for an abrasion on her head, police said in a statement.

The statement from the LAPD said neither alcohol or drugs are suspected as a factor in this collision, but did not mention the cause of the crash.

Schwarzenegger was not injured and stayed at the scene, spokesman Daniel Ketchell said Saturday.

Witness: 3 officers at Floyd killing didn't follow training

ST. PAUL, Minn. — (AP) — Three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights did not follow the department's use-of-force policy or training when Floyd was killed, the department's training division commander at the time testified Friday. Inspector Katie Blackwell said officers are trained...
Hiker dies from fall while trying to shoot a selfie

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — A 21-year-old man out hiking in Arizona died after falling off a cliff when he tried to take a selfie Monday. Richard Jacobson was camping with a friend on top of Flatiron Summit in Lost Dutchman State Park when he walked to the edge of the cliff to take a picture and slipped, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office told NBC News.
