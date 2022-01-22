ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler to retire

By Jenna Harner, Channel 11 Sports
 6 days ago
Keith Butler Keith Butler

Channel 11 has confirmed Keith Butler, the Steelers’ defensive coordinator for the last seven seasons, is retiring.

Butler told the team he was stepping down, which Head Coach Mike Tomlin alluded to earlier this week in his news conference.

Butler has been with the Steelers since 2003, and was the linebackers coach for 12 seasons before moving to the defensive coordinator role in 2015, replacing Dick Lebeau. Butler has two Super Bowl Championships with the Steelers.

In a statement, Butler said “It is an emotional day as I announce I am retiring from my football coaching career,” said Butler. “I have spent every year since 1990 as a coach in the NFL and the NCAA, but the time is right for me to walk away after a successful career both playing and coaching the game I love.”

