Carlisle wrestlers hope a second straight Mid-Penn Keystone Division title is just the beginning. The Thundering Herd put their best lineup together for the first time all season Thursday night at Northern and clinched the Keystone Division outright with a 48-27 win that was fueled by eight pins. Carlisle finished its dual season with a 16-1 overall record and a perfect 7-0 mark in the division for the second time since joining the Keystone Division last season.

CARLISLE, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO