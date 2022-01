Okay, a LOT to unpack here. First things first: Tori Yorgey can report for me any day of the week. She got absolutely truck-sticked by an SUV, popped right back up, apologized to the woman that hit her, and continued on with her report. Poise, composure, toughness. You can’t teach any of that in a broadcast school. Actually you don’t teach much of anything in a broadcast school but that’s another story for another day. Maybe Tori can report on it.

ACCIDENTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO