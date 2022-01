Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack says his agency went to work early in 2021 on addressing supply chain disruptions the ag sector experienced during the pandemic. He identified a wide range of improvements, which produced a more diversified food system that serves farmers, ranchers, and consumers. “The COVID-19 outbreak has been tragic and heartbreaking for our communities and families, but the disruptions it allowed us an opportunity to identify and address vulnerable spots in our food system,” he says. “Those disruptions to the agricultural sector highlighted the need for our nation’s food system to be more diversified, thereby creating more options for producers and consumers while enhancing the resiliency of our food sector.”

