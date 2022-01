The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced that it will assess impacts on endangered and threatened species before it approves brand-new pesticides in the future. Given that the Endangered Species Act (ESA) has required this—and more—for decades, this shouldn’t be big news. But the change represents a huge step toward ESA compliance that should result in better protections for imperiled species and other wildlife.

