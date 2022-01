Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn was down 3/4 cent, March soybeans were up 3 1/2 cents and March KC wheat was down 2 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Wednesday, Dow Jones futures are a little lower, staying near its lowest prices of January with ongoing concerns about inflation and higher interest rates ahead. Late Wednesday, the Federal Reserve said it is on track to stop making monthly bond purchases by early March and that it will soon be appropriate to raise the federal funds target rate, as many expected.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO