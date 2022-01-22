‘Outlander’: Religious Differences ‘Cause Conflict’ for Jamie in Season 6

Not everyone can time travel like a certain public-health hero, so Starz has released the trailer for season six of Outlander to hold fans over ’til the premiere. In the new season of the show, which airs following a COVID-related 2021 delay, the Revolutionary War is finally here. And have you ever heard so many guns being cocked in one clip? That’s, of course, along with intimate moments between Sam Heughan’s Jamie and Caitriona Balfe’s Claire, who are trying to figure out how to fight for what they believe in during the war. The trailer follows a previously released clip from season six, in which Jamie declares that Claire is his angel. Och, aye! Season six takes inspiration from A Breath of Snow and Ashes, the sixth book in Diana Gabaldon’s Outlander series. It’s set to premiere exactly 34 years after Gabaldon started writing the series, on March 6, 2022.

