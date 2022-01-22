ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Acosta digs in on the most 'egregious' efforts to further election lie

 6 days ago

CNN's Jim Acosta tackles GOP efforts...

iheart.com

Election Integrity and the Dangerous Lies

A&G discuss the Left's continued push for voting rights legislation. Joe Getty is tired of the media accepting the rhetoric behind calling it "racially motivated" A frustrating amount of lies from lawmakers, calling it "worse than Jim Crow". What do you think?
ELECTIONS
Washington Examiner

Zogby Poll: Biden lied to get elected and life is worse

Voters are not buying President Joe Biden’s claim that he didn’t overpromise during the 2020 election but has been thwarted by the GOP, and they instead feel he lied just to get elected, according to a new survey. In the latest Zogby Poll, provided to Secrets, more voters...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Jim Acosta
Detroit News

Harsanyi: Biden's big elections lie

President Joe Biden finally delivered his "voting rights" speech in Atlanta last week, telling a crowd:. "The next few days, when these bills come to a vote, will mark a turning point in this nation's history. Will we choose democracy over autocracy, light over shadows, justice over injustice? I know where I stand. I will not yield. I will not flinch. I will defend your right to vote, our democracy against all enemies foreign and domestic. And the question is: Where will the institution of the United States Senate stand?"
ATLANTA, GA
#Election#Cnn#Sow#Gop
Arizona Mirror

Are they robots? Stepford wives? The Republicans running for governor are anything but real.

When Karrin Taylor Robson, a Republican candidate for governor, launched her first campaign ad last week, I did a double-take. Was this the same woman who Republican consultants pitched as the anti-Kari Lake, the “moderate” in the race who wouldn’t peddle Q-Anon conspiracies and Trump fantasies? If so, we’re in trouble.   In Robson’s first ad, […] The post Are they robots? Stepford wives? The Republicans running for governor are anything but real. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
1240 KLYQ

MissoulaLegislator Challenges ‘The Big Lie’ with Election Hearing

KGVO News spoke to House District 97 Representative Brad Tschida on Wednesday who asked to promote a statewide election integrity hearing in Helena on January 25. With all the publicity over the possible upcoming Voter Rights Bill in Congress, Tschida and many others in the state still have questions about Montana’s recent statewide and local elections.
HELENA, MT
stlpublicradio.org

Effort underway to return partisan elections in St. Louis

A St. Louis alderwoman wants to return the city to partisan elections for all local offices. Legislation introduced Friday by Alderwoman Sharon Tyus of the 1st Ward would repeal an initiative approved by voters in November 2020 known as Proposition D. It made the offices of mayor, comptroller, board president and aldermen nonpartisan and allowed people to vote for as many candidates as they wanted in the March primary, a process known as approval voting. The top two candidates advanced to a runoff in April.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Independent

Controversial Trump-backed Senate candidate Herschel Walker reports monster fundraising haul

One of the Republican Party’s most controversial top-tier Senate candidates has reported spectacular fundraising returns, further raising his profile even as some worry he could hurt the party’s chances of retaking the upper chamber.Herschel Walker, who is challenging freshman Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock, pulled in some $5.4m in donations over the last quarter of 2021, a sum that vaults him to the very top ranking of Senate fundraisers this cycle.A former NFL player, Mr Walker was endorsed by Donald Trump last October, and since then has attracted the support of many other top Republicans, including Mitch McConnell and other...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Fox News and Kayleigh McEnany push theory Biden is going to put Kamala Harris on Supreme Court

The news that Stephen Breyer, one of the three remaining liberals on the Supreme Court, is expected to retire soon has set off fevered speculation about who will replace him. On Wednesday, a pair of Fox News hosts had an unlikely suggestion: vice-president Kamala Harris.President Biden pledged to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court during his 2020 campaign, and the vice-president has reportedly been unhappy with her role in the administration thus far.“This person has to be a woman. She’s got to be Black, and she’s got to be younger. Anybody thinking what I’m thinking?” said...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Supreme Court vacancy: Manchin and Sinema will likely vote for whoever Joe Biden picks

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s impending retirement gives PresidentJoe Biden one of the most prized opportunities any president has: a chance to nominate a Supreme Court justice who will likely serve long after he has left the White House.But given that Democrats have only a 50-seat majority with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tiebreaker, many of them are probably already dreading how conservative Democratic Sens Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona would vote.Democrats especially can’t be too optimistic after Mr Manchin effectively killed Mr Biden’s proposed Build Back Better bill, while Ms Sinema opposed...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Lindsey Graham says Trump dominates GOP and hopes he’ll run in 2024: ‘It’s his party, it’s not the centre’s party’

Sen Lindsey Graham has gone full circle in less than a year and is now one of the staunchest supporters of ex-President Donald Trump seeking a second White House term in 2024, he told Fox News Radio on Monday.The South Carolina Republican who famously declared “count me out” in the hours after the Capitol riot, when Mr Trump’s supporters attacked Congress and attempted to stop the 2020 election from being certified, has returned to his position within the inner circle of Trump acolytes and was once again on the golf course with the former president over the weekend.He told...
U.S. POLITICS

