ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Devils' Ty Smith: Moved to IR

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Smith (upper body) was shifted to injured reserve Saturday. Smith suffered...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coyote#Devils#Whl Spokane
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Arizona Coyotes
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
WGR550

Sabres' Dell is suspended by the NHL for three games

Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
NHL
iheart.com

Tampa Bay: Bucs Losing Leftwich, MLB HoF Debate, & Bolts Cooper Disrespect

Ronnie & TKras w/ Zac Blobner This Morning: The Bucs have a lot on their plate to deal with, despite being out of the NFL Playoffs after losing to the Rams last Sunday. From Tom Brady on Instagram saying "Thank You", to OC Byron Leftwich unofficially heading to Jacksonville to coach the Jags, to Antonio Brown going on HBO and threatening to sue the team... it's, A LOT. Bucs Radio Voice Dave Moore & Pewter Report's Jon Ledyard help us break it all down, oh AND Saints HC Sean Payton stepping away from New Orleans in there too. Plus, the Bolts back home vs the Devils tomorrow, as Bally Sports Lightning TV Voice Dave Randorf calls the show w/ a bone to pick about Jon Cooper getting shafted by the NHL. Zac handles What's Up Tampa Bay w/ Wacky Turtle News & a game of Would You Rather on the MLB Hall of Fame ONLY inducting Red Sox Legend David Ortiz while shelving Barry Bonds' chances for the final time...
NFL
93.7 The Fan

Penguins dazzle, explode in 3rd to top Coyotes

At times during Tuesday’s 6-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes at PPG Paints Arena, fans may thought they were seeing the hockey equivalent of the Harlem Globetrotters making a laughingstock out of the Washington Generals.
NHL
CBS Sports

2022 NFL picks, odds, predictions, AFC, NFC Championship Game best bets: This 4-way parlay pays out 12-1

The Kansas City Chiefs will try to reach the Super Bowl for the third straight season when they host the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 AFC Championship Game on Sunday. Two seasons ago, the Chiefs defeated the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, and last year Kansas City lost to the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. With a win, the Chiefs would join the Bills, Dolphins and Patriots as teams that reached three consecutive Super Bowls. Kansas City is a seven-point favorite in the latest NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook.
NFL
CBS Sports

Devils' Michael McLeod: Shifts to IR

McLeod (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserved Thursday. McLeod was already ruled out for Thursday's clash with the Lightning but he'll now be out at least through the end of January. Jesper Boqvist will likely stick around to fill in while McLeod is out.
NHL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Vyncint Smith: Signs futures deal with Tampa Bay

The Buccaneers signed Smith to a reserve/future contract Wednesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports. The 25-year-old was brought in for a workout ahead of the Buccaneers' divisional-round loss to the Rams and appears to have impressed. His most productive season in the NFL was with the Jets in 2019, when he caught 17 of 31 targets for 225 yards. However, he's made just nine appearances and caught one pass since then.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy