Flagler, Cryer lead No. 5 Baylor past Oklahoma 65-51

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 6 days ago

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Adam Flagler scored 16 points, and No. 5 Baylor...

247Sports

College football: 10 teams that could crash Playoff in 2022

The Cincinnati Bearcats crashed the College Football Playoff in grand fashion this past season. They weren't alone — Michigan made its first appearance as well. It marked the first time since 2015 that two teams made their CFB Playoff debut in the same year. While odds are unlikely of a couple capturing the same feat in 2022, one program breaking through could very well be on the horizon.
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Big Ten This Week: Boilermakers' big men will test Ohio St

A look at the upcoming week around the Big Ten Conference:. GAME OF THE WEEKEND: No. 16 Ohio State at No. 6 Purdue, Sunday. This is the only regular-season meeting between teams in the thick of the conference race. Purdue won two of three against the Buckeyes last season, with one decided in overtime and all by single digits. The Buckeyes (13-4, 6-2), like every team, will have their hands full dealing with the 7-foot-4 Zach Edey and and 6-10 Trevion Williams. After this, the Buckeyes have only two games left against opponents currently ranked. This would be a big hurdle to clear for Purdue (17-3, 6-3), which still must play at Michigan State and Wisconsin and at home against Illinois.
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Holmgren leads No. 2 Gonzaga past Loyola Marymount 89-55

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Freshman center Chet Holmgren scored 21 points, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked three shots as No. 2 Gonzaga pounded Loyola Marymount 89-55 on Thursday night for its ninth straight victory. Nolan Hickman had 11 points and Julian Strawther and Rasir Bolton scored 10 apiece for...
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Brown scores 26 as Washington holds off Colorado 60-58

SEATTLE (AP) — The combo of Terrell Brown Jr. and Emmitt Matthews Jr. carried Washington enough to hang on to a victory despite a late-game drought by the Huskies. Brown scored 26 points, Matthews added 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Washington held on in the closing seconds for a 60-58 win over Colorado on Thursday night.
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Stanford completes season sweep of No. 15 USC, 64-61

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaiden Delaire scored 14 points, Harrison Ingram added 12 — including the go-ahead layup — and Stanford completed its first sweep of Southern California in seven seasons, upsetting the 15th-ranked Trojans 64-61 on Thursday night. The game was tied at 60 before Ingram's...
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Sacramento State wins on goaltending call 61-60

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Wilbon scored a career-high 19 points, the final two coming on a goaltending call with 2.1 seconds left, and Sacramento State edged Idaho State 61-60 on Thursday to snap a four-game losing streak. Zach Chappell added 16 points and Jonathan Komagum had 10 points...
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Curry, Thompson shoot Warriors past Wolves, 124-115

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry found his sweet shooting stroke again after a rough stretch and Klay Thompson kept the pressure on from the perimeter and with drives through the paint, healthy again at last. First-time All-Star Andrew Wiggins complemented them both.
