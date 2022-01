The Buccaneers signed Smith to a reserve/future contract Wednesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports. The 25-year-old was brought in for a workout ahead of the Buccaneers' divisional-round loss to the Rams and appears to have impressed. His most productive season in the NFL was with the Jets in 2019, when he caught 17 of 31 targets for 225 yards. However, he's made just nine appearances and caught one pass since then.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO