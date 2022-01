Allen, TEXAS – The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), look to end their four-game losing streak tonight as they host the Newfoundland Growlers at 7:05 pm. The Americans are coming off a 3-2 loss at the hands of the Rapid City Rush on Wednesday night. The Americans are currently sixth overall in the Mountain Division with a 0.485 winning percentage. Tonight’s opponent Newfoundland is currently first overall in the North Division. This is the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO