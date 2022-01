Rhode Island set a new program record with its ninth consecutive victory as it never trailed in a dominating 60-46 win at Massachusetts Wednesday night. Rhode Island (16-3, 6-0 Atlantic 10) built a six-point lead by the end of the first quarter through the strength of a stifling defense. The Rams held UMass to 1-of-11 to open the game, and the Minutewomen were just 4-of-18 overall in the opening 10 minutes. Meanwhile, Emmanuelle Tahane and Dolly Cairns combined for 11 points as URI led 17-11 at the close of the period.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO