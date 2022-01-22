ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Arnold Schwarzenegger 'fine' following four-car crash in LA

ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dt8bkYX00

A spokesman said Arnold Schwarzenegger was fine after being involved in a car crash that sent a woman to the hospital with minor injuries.

The 74-year-old actor and former California governor was driving a GMC Yukon that was among four vehicles involved in Friday's wreck in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles.

A woman was taken to the hospital for an abrasion on her head, police said in a statement.

The statement from the LAPD said neither alcohol or drugs are suspected as a factor in this collision, but did not mention the cause of the crash.

Schwarzenegger was not injured and stayed at the scene, spokesman Daniel Ketchell said Saturday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

ABC News

525K+
Followers
130K+
Post
276M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy