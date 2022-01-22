ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Screen carries Bucknell past Holy Cross 68-65

 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dt8bin500

Andre Screen tallied 12 points and 13 rebounds to carry Bucknell to a 68-65 win over Holy Cross on Saturday, ending the Bison's eight-game losing streak.

Xander Rice had 16 points for Bucknell (4-16, 1-7 Patriot League). Andrew Funk added 14 points. Ian Motta had 12 points.

Screen's two free throws with five seconds left gave Bucknell a 68-63 lead.

Gerrale Gates scored a career-high 32 points plus 13 rebounds and five assists for the Crusaders (3-14, 1-4). Nolan Dorsey added 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

