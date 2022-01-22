ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Experts warn parents not to panic about Omicron's effect on children, after it was revealed Boris Johnson's six-week-old daughter Romy suffered 'quite badly' with a bout of the virus

By Mail on Sunday Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Rumours that the Omicron variant of Covid may be more severe in children have been circulating on social media in recent weeks, following data showing a spike in under-17s being hospitalised.

The concern was exacerbated last week when it was revealed that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s six-week-old daughter Romy had suffered ‘quite badly’ with Covid, although she is now reported to be on the mend.

Earlier this month, data showed that most of the rise in child hospitalisations has been in those under the age of one.

But experts have urged parents not to panic, as the majority of these children are not seriously ill and are being brought in as a precaution.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DWuIj_0dt8bhuM00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s six-week-old daughter Romy had suffered ‘quite badly’ with Covid, although she is now reported to be on the mend

Professor Calum Semple, a child health and infectious disease expert at the University of Liverpool, says: ‘These are not particularly sick infants. In fact, they’re coming in for short periods of time.’

One reason why more young children may be hospitalised with Omicron, compared with Delta, is that the new variant has a more significant effect on the upper airways.

This can cause children to cough repeatedly and make a rasping sound when breathing – symptoms that can be mistaken for croup, a normally mild and common childhood condition that affects the airways.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zqV1J_0dt8bhuM00
A source said Romy (pictured with her brother Wilfred, 20 months) had suffered with the virus 'quite badly' aged five weeks but was now 'on the mend'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DCGEr_0dt8bhuM00
Downing Street announced last week that a member of Boris Johnson's family had tested positive for Covid. It is understood to be his daughter Romy (pictured with Carrie and Wilf, left)

‘Parents may bring children to hospital just in case, because they’re worried,’ says Dr David Strain, Covid lead at the Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust.

‘But the babies end up being admitted for a very short period as a precaution.’

Dr Alasdair Munro, a paediatric infectious disease expert at University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust, says a rise in young children being hospitalised has been expected, given that they are the only group yet to be vaccinated.

He adds: ‘The shifting proportions of admissions are likely due to differences in population immunity between age groups.'

Comments / 7

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Anti-vaxxer who thought he was ‘hero’ for refusing jab urges people to get vaccine after Covid leaves him in ICU

An anti-vaxxer who thought himself a “hero” for refusing the Covid vaccine is calling on people not to make his mistake. Speaking from his hospital bed, where he now only breathes with the aid of an oxygen mask, Andrew Pugh said he now “wishes he’d had the vaccine” after he was struck down with Covid before Christmas. The 52-year-old was so ill that his family were told that he had a 50/50 chance of surviving after he was rushed into intensive care. Speaking from Worcestershire Royal Hospital, where he is now being treated, Mr Pugh said: “I didn’t get the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Nhs Foundation Trust#Uk#Delta#The Royal Devon
Daily Mail

Cancer sufferer who was told to 'grow up' and 'don't be a baby' when he took weekends off following 'traumatic' and 'brutal' treatment wins £40,000 for unfair dismissal

A cancer sufferer has won more than £40,000 after he was told by his boss 'don't be a baby' for saying he couldn't work weekends due to his illness. Steve Pointon was just 36 when he was first diagnosed with the disease and had to undergo a 'traumatic' and 'brutal' treatment regime while his managers continually complained about his performance.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Lawrence Post

“We hope that others will take the virus seriously”, Vaccine hesitant couple, described as inseparable, died of COVID-19 two days apart in the same hospital

According to reports, the couple who’s been married for 44 years and described as inseparable died of COVID two days apart in the same hospital after both testing positive for the deadly virus. The woman tested positive while she was visiting a hospital for what she thought was a COPD flare-up. Her husband took an at-home test shortly after.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Mother who correctly diagnosed her two-year-old daughter's rare liver cancer by Googling her symptoms blasts doctors who said that it was constipation or appendicitis

A devastated mother correctly diagnosed her two-year-old daughter's rare liver cancer six months before doctors who told her it was just constipation. Louise Millward, 34, from Inkberrow, Worcestershire, noticed Grace had lost her appetite and was more tired than normal in May last year. The mum-of-two took the little girl...
CANCER
studyfinds.org

‘COVID eye’ a side effect in children? Boy spends Christmas in hospital with scary reaction to virus

BRISTOL, England — Children who catch the coronavirus typically experience mild symptoms — if any at all. One British child, however, experienced a frightening, but rare side effect now being called “COVID eye.” Nine-year-old Zac Morey spent Christmas in the hospital and almost went blind after doctors say he suffered an allergic reaction to the virus.
KIDS
The US Sun

The most common Omicron symptoms in kids revealed

OMICRON has triggered a rise in babies being admitted to hospital with Covid – but most only get a fever and a runny nose. Data shows 42 per cent of child Covid patients are now younger than one, up from 31 per cent in waves of earlier variants. But...
KIDS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

293K+
Followers
14K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy