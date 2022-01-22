8-year-old girl dies after being shot in the head in Little Village, police say

Police investigate at the scene of a shooting in the 4000 block of West 26th Street Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Chicago. An 8-year-old girl died after she was shot in the head, and a 20-year-old man was in critical condition, according to police. John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/TNS

An 8-year-old girl died Saturday after she was shot in the head in the Little Village neighborhood of Chicago in the afternoon, police said.

A 26-year-old man was also shot and is in critical condition at Mount Sinai Hospital, said Michelle Tannehill, a spokesperson for the Chicago Police Department. The girl was taken to Stroger Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said in a media notification log.

Chicago police responded to the shooting in the 3900 block of West 26th Street at 2:45 p.m. Saturday, Tannehill said.

The girl and an adult caring for her were walking on South Pulaski Road when they heard gunshots and ran into a bank, Tannehill said. They then noticed the girl had been struck in the head, she said.

The girl, and the adult, who was not injured, were not the intended targets, Tannehill said.

The 26-year-old man was walking out of a store when someone shot him in the lower back, police said.

At the scene, a pool of blood could be seen in front of Fifth Third Bank on the southeast corner of 26th Street and Pulaski Road. About 13 shell casings were found on South Komensky Avenue, and the back window of an SUV was shot out.

Police have blocked off 26th Street from South Pulaski Road to South Karlov Avenue as of 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

No one is in custody and police continue to investigate the shooting.

