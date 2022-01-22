Sunny and cool Sunday

A HARD FREEZE warning will be in effect across all of Acadiana tonight and last through 8 am Sunday morning.

Sunday Temperatures

Low temperatures will be dropping into the low-mid 20s.

People pets, plants, and pipes all need to be protected.

Winds will be lighter tonight, so wind chills won't be quite as cold as this past morning.

BUT, still very cold regardless, so be sure to bundle up if you are heading out Sunday morning.

Sunny skies and lighter winds courtesy of high pressure will help push temperatures into the mid-50s Sunday afternoon.

Should just be a lovely day as we round out the weekend.

Another chilly one Sunday night heading into Monday morning with lows in the 30s.

Clouds will be building throughout Monday as a disturbance approaches from the west.

Monday Graf model

Scattered showers will begin to push in Monday afternoon with a steady rain lingering into Monday night as the surface low tracks off to the south in the Gulf.

An inch or so of rainfall could be possible across the coastal regions, lower amounts farther inland.

Graf Rain Estimates

Lingering showers early Tuesday morning, but turning drier as Tuesday wears on.

Temperatures will remain seasonably cool throughout the entirety of the week.

Another freeze possible Wednesday night/Thursday morning.

Yet another front will push through Friday... models disagree on whether any rainfall will accompany this front.

I have introduced some rain chances for now.

Regardless, colder temperatures will filter in for the start of the following weekend.

Stay warm!

------------------------------------------------------------

