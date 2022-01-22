Copper Mountain Resort expands uphill access, announces uphill events

Sadly, there isn’t enough space in this letter to the editor for me to list all the grievances I have with the management of Breckenridge Ski Resort this season. I totally understand the COVID-19 issue as having a real impact on the inability to open lifts, groom slopes, open restroom facilities, open restaurants, manage crowds — not only in the lift lines but on the slopes. The lack of grooming and not opening terrain forced everyone into a smaller footprint increasing the likelihood of accidents and Epic Mix reports being out of date, etc.

BRECKENRIDGE, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO