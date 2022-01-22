Copper Mountain Resort expands uphill access, announces uphill events

On Friday, Jan. 21, Congressman Joe Neguse, Chair of the U.S. Subcommittee on National Parks, Forests and Public Lands, Representatives John Curtis, Susie Lee, and Kelly Armstrong unveiled bipartisan, bicameral legislation to bolster outdoor recreation and promote biking on federal lands across the United States. The Biking On Long-Distance Trails (BOLT) Act will expand outdoor recreation opportunities by developing and completing long-distance bike trails and expanding mapping resources for long-distance bikers. The legislation would expand outdoor recreation opportunities throughout Colorado and boost mountain economies that rely on the outdoor industry and tourism revenue. The bill is led by Senators Cramer and Lujan in the Senate and supported by Senators Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Joe Manchin (D-WV), and John Barrasso (R-WY).
