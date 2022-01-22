ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

Brick Memorial over Pinelands - Boys basketball recap

By Marc Narducci
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Leading 11-8 after the first quarter, Brick Memorial broke the game open with a 24-2 second quarter advantage in a 58-35 win over Pinelands in Tuckerton....

Barnegat over Toms River South - Girls basketball recap

Cara McCoy scored a game-high 16 points to lead Barnegat to a victory on the road over Toms River South, 38-32. Emma Thornton finished with nine points while Isabel Guiro added seven points for Barnegat, which broke a tie after one and took control of the game by outscoring Toms River South 13-3 in the second quarter.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Camden Academy Charter over Clayton - Boys basketball recap

Julius Dominguez tallied 25 points to lead all scorers as Camden Academy Charter got past Clayton 65-58 in Clayton. Daniel Casasola added 11 points while Calvin Cooley added 10 for Camden Academy Charter (3-10), which snapped a five-game losing streak. Junior Zaire Cesar led Clayton (5-10) with 16 points and...
CLAYTON, NJ
Hawthorne edges out Garfield in OT - Boys basketball recap

Julian Gonzales scored 18 points as Hawthorne defeated Garfield in overtime 58-55 in Garfield. The game was tied at 49 at the end of the fourth quarter and Hawthorne (4-3) outscored garfield 9-6 in overtime to win its second-straight game. James Reyes also had 12 points, with Lirim Sulejmani and...
HAWTHORNE, NJ
Wallington holds off Palisades Park - Boys basketball recap

Jordan Vega scored 24 points to lead Wallington past Palisades Park 65-61 in Wallington. Vega, the team’s leading scorer at 24 points per game, posted his tenth game of 20-plus points. He also has three 30-plus point games and a 40-point game. Caleb Cabrera and Jhamir Soto also contributed...
WALLINGTON, NJ
Freehold Township over Howell - Boys basketball recap

Tied at 44 after three quarters, Freehold Township used a 25-14 fourth quarter for a 69-58 win over Howell in Farmingdale. Junior Jayden Holmes-Cotter scored a game-high 24 points for Freehold Township. The other Freehold Township double-figure scorers were Josh Ibarreta (13), Sean Keegan (12) and Ryan Keegan (11). Freehold...
HOWELL, NJ
Riverside edges Florence - Boys basketball recap

Khalil Tucker threw in 15 points while Kahree Morris-Jones added 13 more as Riverside won on the road, 54-53, over Florence. Matteo McLean put in 10 points for Riverside (8-3), which trailed 22-20 at halftime but pulled away with a decisive 19-14 run in the third quarter. Noel Nabors led...
RIVERSIDE, NJ
Spotswood defeats Highland Park - Girls basketball recap

Allison Clarke scored 17 points for Spotswood in its 53-37 victory over Highland Park in Highland Park. With the win, the Chargers improved to 2-0 over the Owls. Spotswood (9-5) took control early and presented stout defense as it led 37-20 at the end of the third quarter. Kirti Craig tallied 12 points while Giana Oelkers had 10 points.
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
High School
Education
Basketball
Sports
Medford Tech over Maple Shade - Girls basketball recap

Jada Jacobs scored 22 points to lead Medford Tech to a 34-28 win over Maple Shade in Medford. A 5-6 junior, Jacobs is now averaging 22.2 points per game. Jacobs had one of of Medford Tech’s two three-point field goals. Soleil Casseus, a 5-9 sophomore, added seven point for...
MEDFORD, NJ
Wrestling: No. 18 Paulsboro stays unbeaten with win over Haddonfield

Paulsboro, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, remained undefeated through 13 matches with a 47-15 win over Haddonfield in Paulsboro. Hayden Holmes (106), Devin Horton (126), Dante Onorato (138) and Doug King (165) all took their bouts by decision for Paulsboro (13-0) while Aundre Hill (113), Jackson Sichelstiel (132) and Roman Onorato (144) all won by technical falls.
PAULSBORO, NJ
Yasin saves the day, hits game-winning shot as Clearview edges Washington Twp.

An All-Group 4 goalie in soccer, Jamel Yasin has made his fair share of big saves. On Friday night, the senior saved the Clearview boys basketball team. Yasin’s putback with 3.5 seconds left hit nothing but net to give the Pioneers a 42-40 victory over visiting Washington Township in a non-league matchup. It was his first game-winning shot, a teardrop from just inside the foul line.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Cape-Atlantic League wrestling rankings for July 28

2. Absegami (10-7) 3. Lower Cape May (12-4) 7. Middle Township (10-4) The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
COMBAT SPORTS
