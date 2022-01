ATLANTA — City leaders are opening warming centers in metro Atlanta ahead of the weekend as cold air moves through the area, bringing frigid temperatures. 11Alive StormTrackers said the coldest air of the season is on its way to North Georgia. Low temperatures will drop about 15 degrees below average into the low 20s in the city of Atlanta, and outlying suburbs will be colder. Wind chills could fall into the 0s as the cold, dense air rushes in.

