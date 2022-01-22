ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Acosta digs in on the most 'egregious' efforts to further election lie

thehendersonnews.com
 6 days ago

CNN's Jim Acosta tackles GOP efforts...

www.thehendersonnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

Harsanyi: Biden's big elections lie

President Joe Biden finally delivered his "voting rights" speech in Atlanta last week, telling a crowd:. "The next few days, when these bills come to a vote, will mark a turning point in this nation's history. Will we choose democracy over autocracy, light over shadows, justice over injustice? I know where I stand. I will not yield. I will not flinch. I will defend your right to vote, our democracy against all enemies foreign and domestic. And the question is: Where will the institution of the United States Senate stand?"
ATLANTA, GA
iheart.com

Election Integrity and the Dangerous Lies

A&G discuss the Left's continued push for voting rights legislation. Joe Getty is tired of the media accepting the rhetoric behind calling it "racially motivated" A frustrating amount of lies from lawmakers, calling it "worse than Jim Crow". What do you think?
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Acosta
Washington Examiner

Zogby Poll: Biden lied to get elected and life is worse

Voters are not buying President Joe Biden’s claim that he didn’t overpromise during the 2020 election but has been thwarted by the GOP, and they instead feel he lied just to get elected, according to a new survey. In the latest Zogby Poll, provided to Secrets, more voters...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Decider.com

‘The View’ Hosts Slam Backlash To President Biden’s Plans To Appoint First Black Female Supreme Court Justice: “All Politics Is Identity Politics”

Since President Joe Biden affirmed his commitment to appointing the first Black female Supreme Court justice following news of Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement, conservative critics have argued that he’s prioritizing “identity politics” over naming a qualified justice. On today’s episode of The View, the ABC talk show’s hosts slammed this backlash and pointed out that “all politics is identity politics.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Cnn#Sow#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Arizona Mirror

Are they robots? Stepford wives? The Republicans running for governor are anything but real.

When Karrin Taylor Robson, a Republican candidate for governor, launched her first campaign ad last week, I did a double-take. Was this the same woman who Republican consultants pitched as the anti-Kari Lake, the “moderate” in the race who wouldn’t peddle Q-Anon conspiracies and Trump fantasies? If so, we’re in trouble.   In Robson’s first ad, […] The post Are they robots? Stepford wives? The Republicans running for governor are anything but real. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

President Biden bought a Kamala Harris mug from a small D.C. shop. It sold out in three hours.

He may be commander-in-chief, but on Tuesday, President Joe Biden had some very normal activities on his schedule – shopping and getting ice cream. While at Honey Made, a small local boutique, Mr. Biden spoke to reporters and bought some souvenirs – including a mug with Vice President Kamala Harris on it, which sold out three hours after the president took one home.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy