While we all know that this extensive Droughtlander has felt like an interminable one, we are truly coming toward the end point, which already has many of us near to bursting with excitement for Outlander Season 6. As we get closer to the show’s March 6 premiere date, we’ve been hearing more and more about the drama and action to come from Claire, Jamie and their many friends and foes, but now that I’ve heard the ‘complicated’ things that stars like Sam Heughan and Caitríona Balfe are saying about the new episodes, I can really barely wait until Season 6 gets here!

