ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Countries Where People Have the Highest Average Net Incomes

By Sam Gupton
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SiqsT_0dt8aFLv00 Salaries differ massively across the globe and highlight how much or little people live on to get by. Several different factors affect salaries including work opportunities available in a country, a country’s level of wealth, the minimum wage (if one exists at all), and the income tax rate.

The crowd-sourced global database Numbeo has computed the average monthly net (after-tax) salary in some 109 countries around the world. 24/7 Wall St. drew on their data to reveal the 25 nations with the highest take-home pay.

It may surprise no one to learn that the most prosperous country on the list, by a good measure, is Switzerland. Perhaps more unexpectedly, economically thriving South Korea, which boasts the fourth-largest GDP in Asia, takes the bottom place, followed by two generally affluent Western European countries, Austria and Belgium - both among the richest countries in the world .

Click here to see countries with people have the highest average net incomes

To identify the countries where people make the most money after taxes on average, 24/7 Wall St. relied on data obtained on August 23, 2021 from Numbeo, a crowd-sourced online database covering metrics related to cost of living, property prices, and quality of life in cities and countries worldwide. Numbeo shows the average monthly net salary, after taxes, for 109 countries with sufficient numbers of contributors.

Population and employment figures came from the World Bank and are for 2019, the latest year for which data was available.

Numbeo aggregates data for countries in real time. Data may be subject to change over relatively shorter periods of time compared to government data sets.

A country’s average salary can illuminate some aspects of its economy but it doesn’t tell us anything about wealth distribution, of course. The United States has the fifth-highest average after-tax salary on this list, at $3,560 a month. But a full-time employee working a job for the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour brings in only $1,160 a month -- just over $1,000 a month for a worker in New York State, for instance, about on a par with the average take-home pay in Slovakia or Lebanon.

Meanwhile, according to Credit Suisse’s Global Wealth Report, in 2020 there were 20.27 millionaires in America -- and the U.S. isn’t even one of the countries with the widest gaps between rich and poor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08zDic_0dt8aFLv00

25. South Korea
> Avg monthly salary after taxes: $2,275
> Employment to population ratio: 60.1%
> Population: 51,709,098

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m52kW_0dt8aFLv00

24. Austria
> Avg monthly salary after taxes: $2,394
> Employment to population ratio: 56.5%
> Population: 8,879,920

ALSO READ: Richest Countries In The World

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cAoc4_0dt8aFLv00

23. Belgium
> Avg monthly salary after taxes: $2,437
> Employment to population ratio: 50.1%
> Population: 11,488,980

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CZzjV_0dt8aFLv00

22. Israel
> Avg monthly salary after taxes: $2,627
> Employment to population ratio: 59.3%
> Population: 9,054,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O45QR_0dt8aFLv00

21. France
> Avg monthly salary after taxes: $2,665
> Employment to population ratio: 49.5%
> Population: 67,248,926

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hFfAj_0dt8aFLv00

20. United Kingdom
> Avg monthly salary after taxes: $2,683
> Employment to population ratio: 60%
> Population: 66,836,327

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bBe1o_0dt8aFLv00

19. United Arab Emirates
> Avg monthly salary after taxes: $2,750
> Employment to population ratio: 76.9%
> Population: 9,770,526

ALSO READ: Countries With the Widest Gaps Between Rich and Poor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cDFcn_0dt8aFLv00

18. Finland
> Avg monthly salary after taxes: $2,777
> Employment to population ratio: 54.8%
> Population: 5,521,606

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rX3Ei_0dt8aFLv00

17. Canada
> Avg monthly salary after taxes: $2,780
> Employment to population ratio: 57.9%
> Population: 37,593,384

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ynPOp_0dt8aFLv00

16. New Zealand
> Avg monthly salary after taxes: $2,823
> Employment to population ratio: 66.4%
> Population: 4,979,300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15WG2Y_0dt8aFLv00

15. Japan
> Avg monthly salary after taxes: $2,864
> Employment to population ratio: 60.5%
> Population: 126,264,931

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40cJGK_0dt8aFLv00

14. Sweden
> Avg monthly salary after taxes: $2,943
> Employment to population ratio: 58.8%
> Population: 10,278,887

ALSO READ: The Least Expensive Towns to Buy a Home

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16B6Cz_0dt8aFLv00

13. Germany
> Avg monthly salary after taxes: $2,949
> Employment to population ratio: 58%
> Population: 83,092,962

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bLN1N_0dt8aFLv00

12. Hong Kong
> Avg monthly salary after taxes: $2,967
> Employment to population ratio: 54.9%
> Population: 7,507,400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37C0Xn_0dt8aFLv00

11. Netherlands
> Avg monthly salary after taxes: $2,983
> Employment to population ratio: 61.2%
> Population: 17,344,874

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vra3B_0dt8aFLv00

10. Ireland
> Avg monthly salary after taxes: $2,999
> Employment to population ratio: 57.8%
> Population: 4,934,340

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q0kgZ_0dt8aFLv00

9. Qatar
> Avg monthly salary after taxes: $3,156
> Employment to population ratio: 83.3%
> Population: 2,832,071

ALSO READ: How Americans Felt About Big Business Every Year This Century

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CFToH_0dt8aFLv00

8. Iceland
> Avg monthly salary after taxes: $3,247
> Employment to population ratio: 69.4%
> Population: 360,563

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OQS83_0dt8aFLv00

7. Norway
> Avg monthly salary after taxes: $3,357
> Employment to population ratio: 60.8%
> Population: 5,347,896

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cC749_0dt8aFLv00

6. Australia
> Avg monthly salary after taxes: $3,487
> Employment to population ratio: 60.6%
> Population: 25,365,745

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jbnpe_0dt8aFLv00

5. United States
> Avg monthly salary after taxes: $3,560
> Employment to population ratio: 56.3%
> Population: 328,329,953

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OnHGF_0dt8aFLv00

4. Denmark
> Avg monthly salary after taxes: $3,571
> Employment to population ratio: 58.4%
> Population: 5,814,422

ALSO READ: Richest Countries In The World

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jaSUy_0dt8aFLv00

3. Singapore
> Avg monthly salary after taxes: $3,858
> Employment to population ratio: 66%
> Population: 5,703,569

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V9aFT_0dt8aFLv00

2. Luxembourg
> Avg monthly salary after taxes: $4,212
> Employment to population ratio:
> Population: 632,270

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X0kPP_0dt8aFLv00

1. Switzerland
> Avg monthly salary after taxes: $6,247
> Employment to population ratio: 64.2%
> Population: 8,575,280

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

World hits milestone of 10 billion COVID vaccine doses administered, but less than 10% of people in low-income countries have had a first jab

The world reached a COVID-19 vaccination milestone Friday of 10 billion doses administered globally, according to Our World in Data, but wealthier countries account for the vast majority, while poorer ones have been left behind. Only 9.8% of people in low-income countries have received a first vaccine dose, according to...
PHARMACEUTICALS
24/7 Wall St.

The Country Where The 1% Control The Most Wealth

We live in the age of the billionaire, and the extraordinarily impoverished. Almost everyone, at least in America, knows that Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are worth over $100 billion. They made their money, as many of the billionaires did, via investments in tech companies. The only major exception to that is Warren Buffett, known […]
INCOME TAX
electrek.co

New study predicts which European countries will have the highest percentage of new EVs by 2035

As EV adoption continues to grow around the world, Europe in particular appears to be moving at a quicker pace. With automakers vowing to go all electric as a result of laws to eventually eliminate the sale of combustion vehicles, countries overseas are well on their way to fully embracing zero-emissions vehicles. A new study used historical date to predict where European countries will stand in 2035, based on new EV registrations.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gross Domestic Product#Western European#The World Bank
UPI News

CDC adds 22 countries to highest travel risk list

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added 22 countries on Tuesday, to its COVID-19 list of destinations to avoid traveling to. The CDC divides countries into four levels when determining travel advisories related to COVID-19. Level 4 and its "very high" rating comes with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Safest Country

Scandinavian nations, especially Norway, often dominate lists of “best countries.” Most recently, Norway was named in the United Nations’ latest Human Development Index as the top nation based on quality of life. The World Health Organization named it the best country to raise children. The Swiss-based international investment company RobecoSAM named it the world’s most […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Denmark
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Income Tax
Country
Qatar
Country
Singapore
Country
France
Country
Norway
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
The Guardian

China warns west against rapid interest rate rise

China has warned the US and Europe against a rapid rise in interest rates that would “slam on the brakes” of the global recovery from the pandemic. Central banks should maintain the monetary stimulus or risk “serious economic consequences” from the spillover effects with developing markets bearing the brunt.
BUSINESS
moneytalksnews.com

This Is the Best Place in the World to Retire Overseas in 2022

One of Europe’s hidden gems is your best bet for retiring overseas, according to Live and Invest Overseas. The seaside region of Comporta, Portugal, took top honors in this year’s annual index of the 15 best places in the world to retire. It scored particularly high grades in the Health Care (A+) and Crime (A) categories. It also ranked highly for Cost of Living (B+, at a monthly budget of $2,935) and Taxes (B).
WORLD
24/7 Wall St.

Half of companies target carbon reduction goals before 2030: survey

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights More than half of companies who set carbon reduction targets in the past few years plan to meet their goals by 2030 or before, according to early survey data shared with Callaway Climate Insights from Winmark Global, which runs the chief sustainability officer’s network. While target dates run out to 2050, […]
ECONOMY
Telegraph

15 countries you can visit even if you're unvaccinated

The options for unvaccinated UK travellers are diminishing, with Spain last month announcing that only double-jabbed Britons would be welcomed. Previously, a negative test was sufficient. Here are 12 destinations still welcoming unvaccinated holidaymakers. This article will be updated regularly. Open to unvaccinated arrivals, and no domestic Covid passports:. Mexico.
WORLD
Telegraph

The 37 countries you can enter without a test

One of the many nauseating results of the pandemic is the requirement to twizzle a swab up the nose and down the throat in order to go on holiday. An inconvenience which can also add up to a significant expense. But those days could soon be over. The UK Government...
WORLD
The Independent

CDC warns against travelling to 22 countries with ‘very high’ levels of Covid-19

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention issued a travel warning against 22 new destinations over rising Covid-19 cases, including highly-vaccinated countries like Australia and Israel.Travellers are better off visiting China under the agency’s Covid Travel Health Notices, as the origin of the coronavirus pandemic is one of the few countries ranked the on CDC’s the lowest warning level.The CDC now recommends avoiding travel to more than 100 destinations in its "Level Four: Very High" category with this week’s new additions amid a worldwide Omicron surge.Among the latest additions to the Level 4 list are countries with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
rigzone.com

Gas Sees Biggest 1-Day Price Increase Since 1990

Rigzone's regular market watchers look at a notable gas price increase, new oil price highs, rising geopolitical temperatures and more. (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In this week’s edition...
TRAFFIC
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

95K+
Followers
53K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy