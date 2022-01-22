ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

W. Kamau Bell’s ‘We Need to Talk About Cosby’: TV Review | Sundance 2022

By Daniel Fienberg
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1awVY1_0dt8a4jB00

“Difficult conversations is kinda what I do,” W. Kamau Bell observes near the end of his four-part Showtime docuseries We Need to Talk About Cosby .

We Need to Talk About Cosby isn’t the Bill Cosby documentary that Amy Berg ( Deliver Us From Evil ) would have made, and it isn’t the Bill Cosby documentary that Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering ( Allen v. Farrow ) would have made, and it isn’t the Bill Cosby documentary that Dan Reed ( Leaving Neverland ) would have made, and we can surely all take a second to be truly saddened that “celebrity sexual abuse scandal” has needed to become a genre of documentary.

W. Kamau Bell isn’t exactly an investigative journalist and he isn’t exactly a dirt-digging muckraker, and the case of Bill Cosby doesn’t really require such a specialist. Cosby has been accused of sexual assault by more than 60 women, he was convicted in one of the cases and the fact that he is a free man today is a product of a legal technicality and not, in any way, an exoneration. If you require “proof” of Bill Cosby’s crimes, We Need to Talk About Cosby won’t be a documentary for you, though it features extended and reasonably graphic accounts of Cosby violations from several of his accusers.

Those other imaginary Bill Cosby documentaries would have served their purpose, but We Need to Talk About Cosby is, for the most part, exactly the right documentary for the moment and Bell is clearly the right filmmaker to have crafted it. It’s a complicated and pragmatic project, and here’s the important caveat or warning: For some people, the conversation about Bill Cosby isn’t a difficult one at all. He’s been accused of sexual assault by 60+ women and that’s the conversation right there. That’s the legacy. Full stop.

This is not that documentary either.

Over four hours, Bell and a varied panel of invested parties go through Cosby’s journey in the public eye, from early standup to I Spy to Fat Albert to The Cosby Show to the accusations, trial, conviction and release that have superseded everything that came before.

Bell’s interview subjects include standups and standup historians (like Godfrey and Wayne Federman), co-stars and creative collaborators (like Doug E. Doug and Matt Williams), academics (like Marc Lamont Hill and Todd Boyd) and cultural critics of all stripes (like Jemele Hill, Renee Graham and Mo Ryan), along with the aforementioned accusers. Beyond their candor and clarity and the nightmare of it all, the survivors represent ties to distinctive steps along Bill Cosby’s journey — his Cosby Show fame, his various residencies in Las Vegas and Lake Tahoe, his tenure studying at UMass-Amherst. The voices of countless other accusers are presented from other documentaries and news interviews, slotted within a five-decade timeline of predation.

The documentary is designed to instigate a conversation and not to build a case, which gives Bell a very different responsibility. We Need to Talk About Cosby doesn’t contain the now-standard “We went out to [Insert Accused Pariah Here] for comment and were ignored or declined or whatever” disclaimer. You won’t see any key cast members from The Cosby Show , nor is Bell trying to work his way down a list of A-list Black comedians influenced by Cosby. The agenda is “Who is prepared to talk to me in an interesting way?” not “Who are the biggest names I can get in order to grab clickbait headlines?”

That means not ignoring the significance of Cosby the comic and Cosby the entertainment mogul and Cosby the reshaper of public perceptions of Black family and Cosby the champion of education and Cosby the self-appointed hectorer of troubled Black masculinity. And I return again to the very real possibility that some people won’t want to see how complimentary the series is at times, much less for how long. I’m going to acknowledge that at four hours, We Need to Talk About Cosby exists in that awkward space where it benefits from being longer than feature-length (or an overpacked episode of Bell’s top-notch CNN series United Shades of America ), but it’s a bit padded at four hours.

The point that Bell and his experts — in a non-COVID world, I would have loved to see some of these folks interacting in a panel discussion — want to make is that without establishing how beloved and, more than that, trusted Bill Cosby was, you can’t fully understand how he was able to do what he allegedly did for so long. And if you can’t make clear his position of righteousness and rectitude, you can’t understand both why it was so hard for some people to believe those stories and why Hannibal Buress felt the need to famously put Cosby on blast in a 2014 comedy routine.

And if you can’t understand the power that Cosby wielded in Hollywood, and how basically unprecedented it was for that power to be wielded by a Black man, you can’t properly put Cosby in the context of Hollywood’s upheaval of the past five years — nor can you understand how, with many of these accusations as public as they were, a network like NBC still was trying to develop new projects for Cosby as recently as 2014. What he meant can’t be separated from what he did.

Bell’s interviews are mostly conducted in settings designed to look as comfortable as possible, as if cushioned chairs and plush chaises make painful reckonings unfold more easily. Then he makes the interviewees squirm, training his camera on them as they watch standup or Cosby Show clips on a tablet. Even aware that any laughter or even visible approval is being recorded for judgmental posterity, Bell’s guests sometimes chuckle or smile, but more often they wince or look away in something that’s halfway between embarrassment and horror. More than anything, they react and they interact with Bell, whether they’re immediately and exclusively condemning of Cosby and his enablers, pragmatically willing to hold two thoughts in their mind at once or, in at least one case, unwilling to completely dismiss their prior affection.

However repetitious We Need to Talk About Cosby occasionally is and however much Cosby’s abrupt release in 2021 left Bell with a more uncertain conclusion for his documentary, this conversation feels like a defining one in our era where questions of separating the art from the artist — Can we? Should we? How do we? — keep coming up. Bell isn’t mealy-mouthed in his harshness or in admitting to his unease when he feels inclined to offer praise or even respect. It’s provocative and important stuff.

Comments / 7

Cee Nee
6d ago

Why are we still talking about this, we need to talk about putting the Cosby show back on for this of us who can separate man from actor. Cliff is cool with me, you gotta admit these TV shows now are full of cussing, taboo topics that we should be ashamed of letting our kids watch now. Cosby show was clean good hearted fun... He been charged, served his time, and let out, now build a bridge and get over it, Iswis👇🏿

Reply(3)
2
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Black Monday,’ ‘Work in Progress’ Canceled at Showtime

Showtime has canceled its comedies Black Monday and Work in Progress. Work in Progress showrunner Lilly Wachowski noted that show’s end Thursday on Twitter, writing that “Over the Thanksgiving holiday, I got the extremely disappointing news from the execs at Showtime that Work in Progress was not going to be picked up for a third season. It was a major bummer.”More from The Hollywood ReporterPeloton Says Company "Did Not Agree" to Use of Bike in Pivotal 'Billions' SceneW. Kamau Bell's 'We Need to Talk About Cosby': TV Review | Sundance 2022Ian Greenberg, Canadian TV and Radio Pioneer, Dies at 79 Wachowski also...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Janes’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

Until the Supreme Court decriminalized abortion in 1973, there was a section of Chicago’s Cook County Hospital called the septic abortion ward. It admitted as many as 20 patients a day, women ailing from botched back-alley procedures or self-administered ones. Their injuries were grievous, and there were deaths every week. Against this dire backdrop, along came Jane, a collective of second-wave feminists who made it their mission to provide another option for women in need. For about five years before the Roe v. Wade decision, they administered an estimated 11,000 safe abortions. Speaking with a number of the women who broke...
CHICAGO, IL
The Hollywood Reporter

Lifetime’s ‘Janet Jackson’: TV Review

Before Beyoncé, Rihanna, Ciara, Christina, Doja and many other performers topped charts for boldly embracing their sexualities, audaciously reconstructing their identities and needling pop music and performance conventions, there was Janet. Pick any of her albums — Control, Rhythm Nation, Velvet Rope, All for You — or watch any video and you can see that the youngest member of the dynastic Jackson family is a blueprint for a brash, honest and adventurous kind of musicianship. She glittered in the spotlight and was a model of success. Until suddenly, she wasn’t. What happened to Jackson during her 2004 Super Bowl halftime show turned...
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

‘We Need to Talk About Cosby’ Trailer Examines How the Real Bill Cosby Was Hiding in Plain Sight (Video)

Showtime released the full length trailer for W. Kamau Bell’s docuseries on Bill Cosby, “We Need to Talk About Cosby,” which you can watch in the player above. The series will premiere Sunday, Jan. 30, at 10 p.m. ET, with all episodes available for streaming on Showtime and VOD the same day. The docuseries will premiere at Sundance 2022 on Jan. 22.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Cosby
Person
Jemele Hill
Person
Marc Lamont Hill
Person
W. Kamau Bell
Person
Wayne Federman
Person
Doug E. Doug
Person
Hannibal Buress
Person
Kirby Dick
IndieWire

Whoopi Goldberg, Simon Pegg, and Jane Fonda Get ‘Luck’-y with Upcoming Apple TV Film

Turns out luck is a lady… one who certainly needs a four-leaf clover right about now. In upcoming star-studded adventure film “Luck,” Broadway star Eva Noblezada voices Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person in the world who discovers the magical Land of Luck after aging out of foster care — and becomes determined to harness its power to fix her life. The only catch? She must unite the magical creatures in the Land of Luck, who have wily minds of their own. Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation unveiled the details behind the Among those magical creatures is a lucky black cat named Bob (Simon...
MOVIES
SFGate

‘We Need to Talk About Cosby’ Trailer Confronts Bill Cosby’s Disgraced and Disturbing Legacy

Showtime has debuted the official trailer for W. Kamau Bell’s four-part documentary series “We Need to Talk About Cosby,” which is set to world premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival this month. Bell, a comedian best known as the host of CNN’s “United Shades of America” and FXX’s short-lived “Totally Biased,” uses the documentary series in part to confront his personal history of idolizing Cosby as a child. Bell unpacks Cosby’s legacy, desire for power and the impact of his disgrace after he was accused of rape, drug-facilitated sexual assault and sexual battery by over 60 women dating back nearly 60 years.
TV & VIDEOS
WNYC

Janis Ian, 'Brown Girls' Novel, W. Kamau Bell's New Series on Bill Cosby, Celebrating Kim's Video, Silvana Estrada's 'Marchita'

Singer-songwriter Janis Ian released her self-titled debut album in 1967. Its single, "Society's Child," written by Ian when she was fourteen, would be one of her most lasting. In the next decade, she released the hit song, "At Seventeen." Now, she has said that her new album, The Light at the End of the Line, will be her last. Ian joins us for a Listening Party, and we open the lines up for listeners to share their experiences with her music.
CELEBRITIES
Vanity Fair

W. Kamau Bell Is Terrified for People to See His Bill Cosby Docuseries

Last June, W. Kamau Bell was wrapping up We Need to Talk About Cosby—a four-part Showtime docuseries that examines Bill Cosby’s career through the context of his sexual assault allegations and conviction—when the unthinkable happened. In spite of the approximately 60 women who had accused him of offenses including assault and rape, Cosby’s conviction was overturned due to a non-prosecution agreement made with a previous prosecutor. That meant that Cosby would be released from prison—and Bell’s docuseries might suddenly be moot after about two years of production.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sundance#Tv Review#Showtime
PopSugar

We Need to Talk About Cosby Shows Exactly Why We Shouldn't Separate the Art From the Artist

We Need to Talk About Cosby poses a difficult question: can we separate the art from the artist? Through a series of conversations with comedians, journalists, and survivors, Emmy winner W. Kamau Bell examines Bill Cosby's legacy and horrifying history of sexual assault. The four-part docuseries, which premiered at this year's Sundance Film Festival, comes seven months after the disgraced comedian's sexual assault conviction was overturned.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Bill Cosby Spokesperson Slams ‘We Need to Talk About Cosby’ Documentary

Bill Cosby knows “We Need to Talk” — but “The Cosby Show” titan wants to control the conversation. The fall of “America’s dad” is at the center of W. Kamau Bell’s four-part documentary “We Need to Talk About Cosby,” which debuted at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and premieres January 30 on Showtime. “As a child of Bill Cosby, I was a huge fan of all his shows and wanted to be a comedian because of him,” director Bell said in a statement. “I never thought I’d ever wrestle with who we all thought Cosby was and who we now understand him...
MOVIES
92.7 The Block

Forthcoming Doc ‘We Need To Talk About Cosby’ Unpacks Bill Cosby’s Legacy [Video]

Bill Cosby is a free man but not free from public scrutiny. A forthcoming documentary will examine how he went from American’s favorite television dad to disgraced comedian. As spotted on Variety the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native’s legacy will now be critically examined in a new movie project. Titled We Need To Talk About Cosby the four-part series […]
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Documentaries
SFGate

Bill Cosby Responds to ‘PR Hack’ W. Kamau Bell on Damning New Series

Bill Cosby has responded to the release of We Need to Talk About Cosby, W. Kamau Bell’s docuseries, which was screened at Sundance Film Festival last weekend. Over the course of four parts, Bell examines the complicated legacy of the actor-comedian, who was simultaneously known as “America’s Dad” as well as an accused sexual predator of upwards of 60 women.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘My Old School’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

Debuting feature director Jono McLeod’s documentary My Old School offers a deliciously compelling look back in bemusement at the story around Brandon Lee, a young man with whom McLeod himself went to school — at Bearsden Academy, a much sought-out secondary school in a posh suburb of Glasgow, Scotland — in 1993. Lee turned out, to put it mildly, to be not exactly who he said he was. So there’s a poetic justice to having him “played” onscreen by Scottish actor-writer-singer Alan Cumming who lip-syncs immaculately to audio recordings of the real Lee. It’s a wacky, rarely used technique, notably deployed...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Patti Smith Mistook Tig Notaro for Herself in Image From New Film ‘Am I OK?’

In Am I OK? — which she co-directed with her wife, Stephanie Allynne — comedian Tig Notaro takes a small onscreen role as the proprietor of a “hammock sanctuary.” For the part, Notaro was dressed in flowy linen with a gray, shoulder-length wig parted down the middle. Much to her and Allynne’s surprise, Notaro had an uncanny resemblance to famed singer Patti Smith. After filming wrapped, Notaro found herself in New York at a party with Smith and seized the chance. “I just quickly introduced myself and said, ‘I just wanted to show you something,'” Notaro says. She pulled out her...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘TV’s Top 5’: Bridget Everett on Exposing Her Softer Side in HBO’s ‘Somebody Somewhere’

Welcome to the 153rd episode of TV’s Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter’s TV podcast. Every week, hosts Lesley Goldberg (West Coast TV editor) and Daniel Fienberg (chief TV critic) break down the latest TV news with context from the business and critical sides, welcome showrunners, executives and other guests, and provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be).More from The Hollywood Reporter'TV's Top 5': Julian Fellowes on His 'Downton Abbey' Follow-Up 'The Gilded Age''Yellowjackets' Creators on That Frigid Finale and Fan Theories: 'TV's Top 5' Podcast'TV's Top 5': James Gunn on 'Peacemaker' and the Differences Between Marvel and DC In this...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy