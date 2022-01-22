ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Lost puppy reunited with family after weeks apart

By Brody Wooddell
ABC Action News WFTS
 6 days ago
A family was reunited with their lost puppy Rosie thanks to help from the community, Polk County Animal Control, and the Polk County sheriff's office.

The Polk County sheriff's office announced on Facebook that Mary James and her daughter, Mechole were reunited with their 4-month-old bulldog-mix puppy Rosie, who was missing from their Winter Haven home since December 21.

"Thanks to all your generous donations to Polk County Animal Control, we were able to transport Rosie from Lincoln, Nebraska, back to her loving home."

Rosie was brought back all the way from Nebraska!

Check out the video of the reunion below!

