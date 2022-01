Do you remember Kao the Kangaroo? No? Then you’re most people. But if you do remember him, you’ll be hopping like the protagonist to hear that Tate Multimedia has dropped a trailer for a new Kao the Kangaroo game, launching in summer 2022 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC via Steam. The premise this time is that he is searching for his missing sister and trying to unravel what happened to their absent father. This will entail traveling the world and fighting, uh, “fighting masters” that have been touched by a “dark power.” A different master named Walt will train you, and things will culminate in a showdown with some dude named the Eternal Warrior.

