ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Confusion over UK claim that Putin plans coup in Ukraine

By Luke Harding in Kyiv and Andrew Roth in Moscow, Emma Graham-Harrison
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NugTE_0dt8ZDcQ00

The Foreign Office has said that it had exposed evidence of a plot to install a pro-Moscow government in Ukraine, and Boris Johnson promised to “ramp up pressure on Russia”, as his own domestic political troubles deepened.

Saturday’s rare reference to intelligence-gathering went into almost no detail about a conspiracy that, if accurate, could mean a serious escalation in the threat to Ukraine. Politicians there were sceptical that the government could be replaced without a full-blown invasion of the capital, Kyiv.

The Foreign Office also said it had information on former Ukrainian politicians who had links with Russian intelligence services, and listed five men. “Some of these have contact with Russian intelligence officers currently involved in the planning for an attack,” the statement added.

However four of the five men live in exile in Moscow, making their ties to Russia’s leadership less a matter of subterfuge than public record.

The Foreign Office’s claims were thrown into further confusion when the man it named as a “potential candidate” as Moscow’s presidential pick told the Observer he would make an unlikely candidate to head a puppet government for Moscow.

“You’ve made my evening. The British Foreign Office seems confused,” said former Ukrainian MP Yevhen Murayev, laughing. “It isn’t very logical. I’m banned from Russia. Not only that but money from my father’s firm there has been confiscated.”

The Foreign Office statement was followed by an intervention from No 10 that Johnson “has pushed for a gear change on the Ukraine situation”, after a period when his government appeared to take a back seat on international diplomacy around this issue, while battling heavy political challenges over lockdown-busting parties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lhomx_0dt8ZDcQ00
Vasyl Filipchuk, former spokesperson for Ukraine’s foreign ministry, described the British allegations of a plot as “ridiculous”. Photograph: Ukrinform/REX/Shutterstock

While US president Joe Biden and a host of European leaders have made a series of interventions on Ukraine over the past week, the prime minster has largely avoided the recent flurry of diplomacy aimed at averting war. Last week, as high-level talks took place across Europe, the UK’s defence and foreign secretaries, Ben Wallace and Liz Truss, were both in Australia.

“It’s been striking that in this week of acute tension in Europe, the prime minister seems to have been absent from top-level Ukraine diplomacy, and the foreign secretary has managed to be in the wrong hemisphere,” said Peter Ricketts, former national security adviser and former permanent secretary at the Foreign Office.

In Ukraine, Vasyl Filipchuk, a former spokesperson for Ukraine’s foreign ministry, who now runs a thinktank, described the British allegations of a plot as “ridiculous”. Even a rigged election would not bring the pro-Russian actors power, and trying to install them by force would mean a very long and very bloody fight, he claimed.

“This scenario would only work with a fully fledged invasion taking over Kyiv,” he said. “The city would be decimated, its land burned and a million people would flee. We have 100,000 people in the capital with arms, who will fight … There may be a plan but it’s bullshit.”

The prominent TV journalist Yevgeny Kiselyov, who moved to Ukraine in 2008, said that mainstream opposition figures who opposed Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, would never talk to Russian spy agencies, however unhappy they were with the present government in Kyiv.

Russian intelligence had a history of telling the Kremlin what it wanted to hear, rather than objective reality, he added.

The Foreign Office statement seemed plausible but did not contain any obvious new intelligence, analysts and regional experts in the UK said, given that Moscow has been massing troops near the border and makes no secret of its unhappiness with the country’s current government.

A Foreign Office spokesperson declined to respond to questions about whether the British government had any details of timing or the method that Russia intended to use to change the leadership in Kyiv.

The scarcity of details about the plot, and the sudden diplomatic push after a period on the international sidelines, risked leaving Johnson open to charges that he is exploiting a volatile international crisis to shore up his own position at home.

“It is bad we’ve got ourselves into a situation now where our ability to respond to what Putin is doing is damaged by wounds inflicted on ourselves politically over a period of years going back to 2003,” said David Clark, a former special adviser to the Foreign Office.

“This is not a government that’s well placed to take a lead on this issue, either in terms of domestic opinion, or frankly, in terms of wider western unity given the context of Brexit,” he added.

“The current immediate domestic context is of a government in trouble, a government with a track record, frankly, of engineering sensational news interventions in order to distract and deflect from their own difficulties.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Wallace
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Peter Ricketts
Person
Volodymyr Zelenskiy
Person
Boris Johnson
US News and World Report

Russia Softens Stance on Ukraine Border Crisis

A top Kremlin official said on Friday that Russia does not “want wars,” hinting that the country is softening its stance on Ukraine while thousands of troops remain on the border. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview that there will not be a war “if...
POLITICS
KTLA

Russia threatens retaliation if U.S. and its allies reject its security demands

The Biden administration and NATO told Russia on Wednesday there will be no U.S. or NATO concessions on Moscow’s main demands to resolve the crisis over Ukraine. In separate written responses delivered to the Russians, the U.S. and NATO held firm to the alliance’s open-door policy for membership, rejected a demand to permanently ban Ukraine […]
POLITICS
kfgo.com

Macron to speak to Putin, seek clarity over Ukraine, France says

PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron will try to assess whether Russian President Vladimir Putin wants “consultations or confrontation” over Ukraine when they speak by phone on Friday, France’s foreign minister said. Moscow has massed troops near Ukraine and sought security guarantees from the West,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Ukrainian#Russian#The Foreign Office#British
TheConversationCanada

Russia has reached the point of no return in its conflict with Ukraine

The international crisis created by Russia over NATO’s eastern expansion has brought Europe to its most critical moment since the dissolution of the state of Yugoslavia in the early 1990s. On the surface, the crisis appears to be artificial in that there is no obvious NATO threat to the Russians. But why have Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov chosen this moment to send an ultimatum to NATO and its most powerful member, the United States? There are several, inter-related reasons. First, the Ukrainian presidency of Volodymyr Zelensky, elected in the spring of 2019, has been a big disappointment to...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
Country
Russia
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia map: Where could invasion take place and what is the situation along the border?

Russian president Vladimir Putin has dispatched more than 106,000 soldiers to the country’s border with Ukraine in a show of military might ahead of what international observers fear could be an invasion.Western leaders from US president Joe Biden to British prime minister Boris Johnson have cautioned Mr Putin against such a step, with the former saying on Tuesday: “There would be enormous consequences if he were to go in and invade... for Russia, not only in terms of economic consequences and political consequences but enormous consequences worldwide.”Mr Johnson likewise urged the Russian president not to follow the “path of...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

131K+
Followers
48K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy