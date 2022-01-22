'March for Life' rally held outside Utah State Capitol

A sizable crowd of Utahns took to the steps of the Utah State Capitol on Saturday to participate in the March for Life, the annual rally and march protesting the practice and legality of abortion.

This was one of several rallies taking place across the United States, marking the 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, which was the decision that protects a woman's right to an abortion without excessive government restriction.

This rally comes at a time where battles for reproductive rights are being waged in multiple states as the possibility of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning the decision looms over the nation.

"There are strong hints from the Supreme Court that they may uphold the Mississippi 15 week ban," said Mary Taylor, president of Pro-Life Utah, in her opening speech to the crowd. "Or maybe even overturn Roe."

If Roe v. Wade is ever overturned, Utah's S.B. 174, passed in the 2020 Legislative session and signed by Governor Gary Herbert , would prohibit most elective abortions with the only exemptions being in cases of rape, incest, or "medical emergency."

Utah is not the only state with an abortion trigger law set to take effect in the event that the ruling is overturned. Similar laws are also in place in 11 other states that would ban abortion in the first and second trimesters.

Utah Senator Mike Lee released a video statement via Twitter Friday morning celebrating the March for Life.

"I pray that this is the last March for Life under Roe," said Lee at the end of the statement. "I pray that we might see each precious baby as a gift from God to be loved and nurtured. I pray that each life will be valued for what it is, equal, because equality begins in the womb.”

