ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

Covington firefighter dies from COVID complications

By TJ Caudill
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2paE5t_0dt8YZkx00

A Covington firefighter died Thursday from COVID-19 complications.

"It is with deepest regret and sorrow to report the line-of-duty death of Engineer David Studer, IAFF 8th District Local 38," a news release from Covington Fire Department said.

Covington Fire said the 54-year-old from Ryland Heights died Jan. 20 from complications of COVID-19.

"[He] will be remembered for his banter, his joking, his playful kidding of fellow firefighters — a big personality that helped make a stressful job easier to bear," the City of Covington said on Facebook.

According to his obituary, Studer was a Covington firefighter for 25 years. He was also a United States Marine Combat Veteran.

"Dave was a very loving husband and was devoted to his family and friends," Studer's obituary reads. "He loved being a father and Paw-Paw. He was always loved and admired for his quick wit, strength and sarcastic sense of humor. He will be incredibly missed by family and friends, among many others."

Studer's funeral is Tuesday, Jan. 25 at Allison and Rose Funeral Home in Taylor Mill. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. The release said the CDC's COVID-19 guidelines apply with Allison and Rose Funeral Home holding limited capacity. Overflow attendance may gather outside the funeral home or watch the service by livestream at the Pride Park Community Center.

In lieu of flowers, the release said memorial contributions are suggested to Supporting Heroes in Louisville. More information can be found on the Covington Professional Firefighters Local 38 Facebook page. Covington Professional Firefighters Local 38 Facebook page

READ MORE
DeWine: No statewide COVID mandates, but wants school and hospital rules
Northern Kentucky sees highest COVID-19 hospitalizations in state

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Health
City
Ryland Heights, KY
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
Covington, KY
Health
City
Louisville, KY
Covington, KY
Coronavirus
City
Covington, KY
City
Taylor Mill, KY
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Covid#Cdc#Iaff#Covington Fire Department#Paw Paw#Supporting Heroes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy