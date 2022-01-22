Covington firefighter dies from COVID complications

A Covington firefighter died Thursday from COVID-19 complications.

"It is with deepest regret and sorrow to report the line-of-duty death of Engineer David Studer, IAFF 8th District Local 38," a news release from Covington Fire Department said.

Covington Fire said the 54-year-old from Ryland Heights died Jan. 20 from complications of COVID-19.

"[He] will be remembered for his banter, his joking, his playful kidding of fellow firefighters — a big personality that helped make a stressful job easier to bear," the City of Covington said on Facebook.

According to his obituary, Studer was a Covington firefighter for 25 years. He was also a United States Marine Combat Veteran.

"Dave was a very loving husband and was devoted to his family and friends," Studer's obituary reads. "He loved being a father and Paw-Paw. He was always loved and admired for his quick wit, strength and sarcastic sense of humor. He will be incredibly missed by family and friends, among many others."

Studer's funeral is Tuesday, Jan. 25 at Allison and Rose Funeral Home in Taylor Mill. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. The release said the CDC's COVID-19 guidelines apply with Allison and Rose Funeral Home holding limited capacity. Overflow attendance may gather outside the funeral home or watch the service by livestream at the Pride Park Community Center.

In lieu of flowers, the release said memorial contributions are suggested to Supporting Heroes in Louisville. More information can be found on the Covington Professional Firefighters Local 38 Facebook page. Covington Professional Firefighters Local 38 Facebook page

