Acosta digs in on the most 'egregious' efforts to further election lie

Brenham Banner-Press
 6 days ago

CNN's Jim Acosta tackles GOP efforts...

Washington Examiner

Zogby Poll: Biden lied to get elected and life is worse

Voters are not buying President Joe Biden’s claim that he didn’t overpromise during the 2020 election but has been thwarted by the GOP, and they instead feel he lied just to get elected, according to a new survey. In the latest Zogby Poll, provided to Secrets, more voters...
Detroit News

Harsanyi: Biden's big elections lie

President Joe Biden finally delivered his "voting rights" speech in Atlanta last week, telling a crowd:. "The next few days, when these bills come to a vote, will mark a turning point in this nation's history. Will we choose democracy over autocracy, light over shadows, justice over injustice? I know where I stand. I will not yield. I will not flinch. I will defend your right to vote, our democracy against all enemies foreign and domestic. And the question is: Where will the institution of the United States Senate stand?"
ATLANTA, GA
Jim Acosta
iheart.com

Election Integrity and the Dangerous Lies

A&G discuss the Left's continued push for voting rights legislation. Joe Getty is tired of the media accepting the rhetoric behind calling it "racially motivated" A frustrating amount of lies from lawmakers, calling it "worse than Jim Crow". What do you think?
Decider.com

‘The View’ Hosts Slam Backlash To President Biden’s Plans To Appoint First Black Female Supreme Court Justice: “All Politics Is Identity Politics”

Since President Joe Biden affirmed his commitment to appointing the first Black female Supreme Court justice following news of Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement, conservative critics have argued that he’s prioritizing “identity politics” over naming a qualified justice. On today’s episode of The View, the ABC talk show’s hosts slammed this backlash and pointed out that “all politics is identity politics.”
Arizona Mirror

Are they robots? Stepford wives? The Republicans running for governor are anything but real.

When Karrin Taylor Robson, a Republican candidate for governor, launched her first campaign ad last week, I did a double-take. Was this the same woman who Republican consultants pitched as the anti-Kari Lake, the “moderate” in the race who wouldn’t peddle Q-Anon conspiracies and Trump fantasies? If so, we’re in trouble.   In Robson’s first ad, […] The post Are they robots? Stepford wives? The Republicans running for governor are anything but real. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
The Independent

Stephen Breyer news - latest: Biden defends Supreme Court justice as GOP declare war over race for replacement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is expected to announce his retirement, NBC News reported, which gives President Joe Biden an opportunity to replace one of the court’s three liberals and maintain the balance of the court.Mr Breyer, who is 83 years old, is one of the high court’s three liberals. Democrats hoped he would retire while they hold the majority in the Senate before the 2022 midterm elections, since Republicans are expected to win the majority.In response to shouted questions from the press, President Joe Biden said: “Every justice has the right to decide what he or she is...
The Independent

Psaki says Biden will stand by pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden will fulfill his campaign pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court amid reports that Justice Stephen Breyer will retire. Mr Biden would not comment earlier on Wednesday since Mr Breyer had not formally announced. But Mr Biden had pledged to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court during the Democratic primary in 2020. When asked hypothetically by a reporter about whether he would still nominate a Black woman, Ms Psaki repeated the pledge without getting ahead of Mr Breyer’s announcement. “The president has stated and reiterated...
1240 KLYQ

MissoulaLegislator Challenges ‘The Big Lie’ with Election Hearing

KGVO News spoke to House District 97 Representative Brad Tschida on Wednesday who asked to promote a statewide election integrity hearing in Helena on January 25. With all the publicity over the possible upcoming Voter Rights Bill in Congress, Tschida and many others in the state still have questions about Montana’s recent statewide and local elections.
HELENA, MT

