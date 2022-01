In the summer of 2017, I was on the staff of the Charlottesville church where a standing-room-only prayer service was being held as a tiki-torch parade of white supremacists and far right groups marched down The Lawn of the University of Virginia chanting Nazi-era slogans like “Blood and Soil” and “Jews will not replace us.” The violence the next day was perpetrated by many of the same people, plus hundreds of others, sporting shields and flags bearing swastikas and other Nazi and fascist emblems. It was very clear what kind of ideology undergirded this rally.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 11 HOURS AGO