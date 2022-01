After receiving its first two losses in conference play back to back, Texas A&M men’s basketball extended its losing skid to three games. Despite a close contest until the final horn against No. 19 LSU, A&M lost by a score of 70-64 to LSU on Jan. 26 in Baton Rouge, La. The loss drops the Aggies to 15-5 overall and 4-3 in SEC play after an eight-game win streak and a 4-0 start to the conference slate.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO