The problem with running wide-open through a forest is that occasionally running into a tree is unavoidable. Across the front line, the 4th-ranked boys’ basketball team in the state, Union County, scanned the court, on the average, from a perch 3-4 inches higher than the typical Red Devil. The height prevailed by the barest of margins as the Yellow Jackets escaped Clinton with a 58-57 victory.

UNION, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO