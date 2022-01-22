Nearly 200 Charlotte Douglas flights canceled Saturday due to winter weather

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nearly 200 flights have been canceled at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Saturday due to winter weather conditions.

As of 10 p.m. Saturday, more than 1,969 flights have been canceled across the U.S.

Travelers are advised to check with their airline for information on cancellations, delays or rebooking before arriving at the airport.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport, a major airport hub for American Airlines, canceled 196 flights Saturday. 241 flights have also been delayed, according to flight tracking site flightaware.com.

Most of the cancellations affected smaller regional carriers afflicted with American.

Pacific Southwest Airlines canceled 130 flights, Piedmont Airlines canceled 25 and American Airlines canceled 32.

[ ALSO READ: 9 Investigates: Criminals sneaking millions in cash through Charlotte airport ]

Channel 9 reporter Glenn Counts spoke with some passengers as they grappled with last-minute changes.

“‘What kind of headache has that caused you?’ I was going to South Carolina to pick up a car; now I can’t do it until tomorrow, so it kind of messed up my day,” stranded passenger Joe Giles said.

Passenger Jerry Mead said he has been trying to get to Wilmington and doesn’t have confidence that he will be successful getting a flight tonight.

“I was in Orlando, and I was going to Orlando to Charlotte, back to home to Wilmington. So we get to Charlotte fine, but the flight to Wilmington was cancelled. Of course, I’m concerned about the icy runways there,” Mead said. “My son and his wife live in Davidson. So I’ll make them come down here and get me.”

[ ALSO READ: Eastern NC prepares for another winter storm; expects more snow than ice ]

A group of Marines headed back to Camp Lejune said they got caught up in the messy weather. Although they couldn’t talk on camera, they told Channel 9 that they expect to spend the night in the airport.

Sue Meyers and her family were headed to Alabama for a family reunion, but two of their flights were canceled Saturday.

“Were supposed to at 9 o’clock tonight (go) into Orange Beach Alabama,” Sue Meyers said. “It was a big hassle because we reserved our seat, paid extra to make sure that somebody would be sitting with my dad and my son, somebody sitting with his almost 2-year-old daughter.”

(WATCH BELOW: 9 Investigates: Criminals sneaking millions of dollars through Charlotte Douglas)

©2022 Cox Media Group