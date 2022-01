On a night when plenty went wrong for Auburn, guard KD Johnson proved to be in the right place at the right time. Johnson fueled a valuable scoring run for Auburn before the end of the first half of Tuesday’s game against Missouri but, more importantly, closed in dominant fashion. Auburn trailed by one with under two minutes to go before Johnson scored the game’s next five points to help Auburn walk away with a 55-54 road victory.

