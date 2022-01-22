ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears interview Dan Quinn, Todd Bowles for head coach

By Chris Emma
670 The Score
670 The Score
 6 days ago

(670 The Score) The Bears completed interviews Saturday with a pair of head coach candidates.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles each met with the Bears on Saturday as the team conducted its latest interviews for head coach.

Quinn, 51, was the Cowboys' defensive coordinator this season. He oversaw the turnaround of a defense that ranked 28th in scoring in 2020, guiding it to the No. 7 ranking in 2021.

Quinn spent six years as the Falcons' head coach from 2015-'20, going 43-42 before being fired after an 0-5 start in 2020. He guided Atlanta to a pair of playoff appearances, which included an appearance in Super Bowl LI in February 2017. However, the Falcons blew a 28-3 lead in that game, falling 34-28 to the Patriots.

Bowles, 58, has been the Buccaneers' defensive coordinator since 2019. He was part of Tampa Bay's Super Bowl championship team last year and led a unit that ranked fifth in scoring defense this season.

Bowles previously worked as the Jets' head coach, compiling a 24-40 record over four seasons from 2015-'18. He was fired after the 2018 season. Bowles was also 2-1 as the Dolphins' interim coach in 2011.

The Bears have interviewed 10 candidates for head coach: Quinn, Bowles, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, former Colts and Lions coach Jim Caldwell, Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, former Dolphins coach Brian Flores and former Eagles coach Doug Pederson.

The Bears have also interviewed 11 candidates for general manager: Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles, former Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie, 49ers director of personnel Ran Carthon, Patriots consultant Eliot Wolf, Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds, Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen, Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort, Browns vice president of player personnel Glenn Cook, Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly and Saints assistant general manager Jeff Ireland.

Schoen was hired by the Giants on Friday as their general manager. Dodds withdrew his name from consideration from the Bears on Wednesday, according to a report from NFL Media. That came two days after he met with Chicago's search team.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .

