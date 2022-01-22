ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Beto O’Rourke campaign will contact 2M Texans for voting rights education in February

By Monica Madden
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33RW12_0dt8XFJS00

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Democratic candidate for governor Beto O’Rourke announced his team will start an education outreach campaign to 2 million Texans about changes in voting rules under new state election laws.

O’Rourke announced the campaign to a group of reporters outside the Texas capitol on Friday, where the sounds of honking and cheers from drivers recognizing the Democrat frequently paused his remarks.

The former El Paso Congressman said this campaign is in response to the U.S. Senate’s failure to pass federal voting rights legislation, which was in-part designed to correct new laws from Republican states like Texas.

“Texas has been at the epicenter of this fight for the right to vote,” O’Rourke said. “We are clear eyed about the fact that the federal government nor anyone else is going to help us out in Texas. It is up to us to help ourselves and this is how we are going to do that.”

Starting in February, more than 44,000 volunteers from O’Rourke’s campaign will start a blitz of door-knocking, phone calls, texts and letter writing to educate voters on navigating the changes passed from Senate Bill 1, dubbed by Republicans as the “elections integrity” bill.

Democratic candidate for governor Beto O’Rourke announced his team will start an education outreach campaign to 2 million Texans about changes in voting rules under new state election laws. (Nexstar Photo/Monica Madden)

“In the immediate term, we can make sure that we educate each other about what it takes to vote now in Texas,” O’Rourke said. “So that no one — be they Republican, Democrat or Independent or otherwise — is denied this critically important constitutional rights to be heard in our democracy.”

Texas lawmakers passed sweeping changes to its election laws in the fall of 2021, adding more voting restrictions after Democrats spent months protesting what they say are efforts to weaken minority turnout and preserve the GOP’s dominance.

O’Rourke also said he hopes this campaign will help with the confusion some voters feel around the changed rules for requesting a mail-in ballot — an issue receiving increasing attention after several counties have reported having to reject high percentages of voters’ requests.

Those new rules require voters to provide the identification number they used when first registering to vote in Texas, either their drivers’ license or social security number. However, if that number does not match what is on record, their request for a mail-in ballot will be automatically rejected. Texans can re-apply if rejected, and it is suggested to provide both numbers if they cannot remember. However, local county election officials are not allowed to tell voters this, because it can be seen as promoting mail-in voting — which is now illegal under SB 1.

“That’s because this new law was intended to make it harder to vote. And it looks like it’s working,” O’Rourke said.

Republicans have repeatedly defended their law, saying it will help prevent election fraud and make voting easier, often pointing to a provision that increases the minimum number of early voting hours.

There are only 10 days left for Texans to register to vote for the March 1 primary election, where voters will select nominees for the Democratic or Republican parties in statewide races. Texans can double check their registration status here. More information on how to register to vote or request absentee ballots can also be found on the Texas Secretary of State’s website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Pretrial detention legislation passes first committee

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bill that aims to hold more suspects behind bars until trial has cleared its first committee. House Bill 5 would put the burden on the defense to prove a suspect accused of a violent crime doesn’t pose a danger and should be released while awaiting trial. The bill cleared the […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
KRQE News 13

New Mexico governor backs $15 min wage for school workers

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham now backs a $15 minimum wage for school workers. “I did get word five minutes before this hearing that the executive does support the $15 an hour minimum,” state Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus told legislators during a joint meeting of the state House […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Bennie Hargrove Gun Safety bill passes House committee

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A push to hold gun owners accountable if minors get ahold of their guns is moving ahead in the Roundhouse. Thursday night, a House committee approved the Bennie Hargrove Gun Safety Bill named after the Washington Middle Schooler who was shot and killed last year. The bill would require parents to keep […]
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque, NM
Government
State
Texas State
Albuquerque, NM
Education
Local
Texas Government
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Elections
Local
Texas Education
Local
Texas Elections
KRQE News 13

Last group of Afghan refugees leaves Holloman AFB

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –  The last group of Afghan nationals staying at Holloman Air Force Base has now left. The Department of Homeland Security announced this week, Holloman is the fourth base to complete its part of Operation Allies Welcome which gave temporary sanctuary to those evacuated from Afghanistan last summer. The base provided housing to […]
IMMIGRATION
KRQE News 13

Report on voter attitudes in 2020 election released

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new report reveals what New Mexico voters thought about the 2020 election. Data from UNM’s Political Science Department shows nearly three times the number of ballots were cast by mail, compared to the prior election. Researchers say that’s most likely because of the pandemic. The report shows 94% of people found poll […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KRQE News 13

Proposal to limit governor’s emergency powers stalls

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A push to limit the governor’s emergency powers has stalled at the Roundhouse. It comes as Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham continues to renew the state of emergency she initially declared nearly two years ago when the pandemic hit. The bipartisan resolution proposed by three Republicans and one Democrat, would limit that […]
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beto O'rourke
KRQE News 13

New push to expand nuclear radiation compensation in US

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico families spoke out as part of the Day of Remembrance for Downwinders. U.S. lawmakers including Senator Ben Ray Lujan and Representative Teresa Leger Fernandez are working on bills that would increase compensation for those affected by nuclear testing. The act currently compensates uranium miners who worked prior to 1971, alongside […]
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

Pretrial detention proposal faces intense scrutiny

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A high-profile piece of anti-crime legislation is facing intense scrutiny at the Roundhouse. After fierce questioning, the proposal to reform pretrial detention never made it to a committee vote on Wednesday. The bill would automatically keep a defendant locked up until trial unless the defense can prove the person is not […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

PED seeking $8.66B from state lawmakers

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Public Education Department is asking the state for nearly $4 billion to address problems in the department. NMPED broke down its budget to highlight certain areas it wanted to address in the coming year. It includes $50 million for flexible pay increases for teachers, also $10.6 million towards […]
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

‘Second chance’ bill introduced for juvenile offenders

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s a push in the legislature to pass a bill that would give violent youthful offenders a second chance. Some say it would provide a path to redemption for those who committed crimes at a young age. Typically, someone sentenced to life in prison for a crime committed while underage […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Voting Rights#Early Voting#Texas Senate#Election Fraud#Democratic#El Paso#The U S Senate#Republicans#Nexstar Photo#Democrats#Gop
KRQE News 13

Bill could allocate funds for drought monitoring network

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – How do you help farmers thrive in a state like New Mexico that’s always stuck in a drought? That’s the question state universities want to answer. They’re asking the legislature to pass Senate Bill 72 that would make New Mexico a hub for farming and drought research. The Senate Conservation Committee […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

CNM leads effort for Space Valley Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the space industry takes off in New Mexico, one lawmaker wants to create a space school, and is looking for state and federal help getting it off the ground. Central New Mexico Community College is leading the effort for a $60-million Space Valley Center on campus. “New Mexico is perfectly […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

City hosting 40th annual kids essay contest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kids can once again write about the adults in their life for the city’s youth program essay contest. This is the 40th year of the contest ‘A Senior I Know’ featuring first through fifth graders. Kids in Albuquerque Public Schools are encouraged to choose a significantly older adult in their life and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APS settles racial discrimination lawsuit over hair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools has settled a lawsuit with a family over hair. The federal civil rights complaint filed last July claimed the student faced racial discrimination at her public middle school when she was disciplined for having “subtle streaks of purple running through her braided hair.” The suit also accused APS of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KRQE News 13

NM governor becomes kindergarten teacher for the day

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham became a kindergarten teacher for the day. The governor was a substitute teacher at Santa Fe’s Salazar Elementary School. She was in charge of 16 kids. The governor says she studied lesson plans on Tuesday night and carried them out on Wednesday. “The most meaningful part of […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

More fields could go unplanted under New Mexico water plan

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s top water adviser on Tuesday warned New Mexico lawmakers that snowpack runoff is expected to be grim this spring and that the arid state needs readily available tools so it can accommodate years with particularly slim supplies. Mike Hamman told members of a legislative committee that short-term […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

National Guard members, state employees subbing in NM schools

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Dozens of National Guard members and state employees have signed up to work as substitute teachers as part of the governor’s classroom staffing initiative. As of Friday afternoon, 164 people have applied for the program — 89 National Guard members and 75 state workers. About three-quarters of them have been issued licenses so […]
EDUCATION
KRQE News 13

243 pounds of bologna destroyed in U.S. Customs seizure

El PASO, TX (KRQE) – Agriculture specialists with U.S. Customs and Border Protection assigned to the Paseo Del Norte and Ysleta border crossings seized a total of 243 pounds of prohibited pork bologna over two unrelated incidents within the past few weeks. Officials say the bologna was destroyed because of its potential to introduce foreign […]
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy