Alabama will be ready to execute death row inmates by nitrogen suffocation ‘within months’

By Lee Hedgepeth
 6 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The State of Alabama believes it will finalize its protocol for executing death row inmates by nitrogen suffocation “within months.” In a federal court hearing held Friday afternoon, Richard Anderson, a lawyer representing the state attorney general’s office, said that while the state could not provide a “date certain,” officials believe an execution protocol using nitrogen suffocation will be completed “within months.”

“It may be as late as the end of April or the beginning of May,” Anderson told a panel of the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals.

An execution using the method, which involves replacing oxygen needed to breathe with nitrogen gas, has never been carried out in the United States. The use of nitrogen suffocation was approved by the Alabama Legislature in 2018, with those on death row able to “opt-into” an execution using the method. Oklahoma and Mississippi are the only other states to allow the practice.

The revelation regarding the timing of nitrogen suffocation executions came in the case of Matthew Reeves, a condemned inmate who says state prison officials have violated his rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Reeves has argued in federal court that the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) was required by law, but did not, provide him help to understand the form that could’ve allowed him to choose death by nitrogen suffocation.

Earlier this month, a federal judge said Reeves’ argument was “substantially likely” to succeed in court and issued an order blocking his execution , which was scheduled for Jan. 27.

In a 37-page opinion, U.S. District Court Judge R. Austin Huffaker noted that prison officials were “on notice that Reeves had IQ scores in the high 60s or low 70s, sub-average intellectual functioning, and had been found to be functionally illiterate a mere two months before it handed him the election form and expected him to comprehend and utilize it without accommodation.”

The State of Alabama has appealed that decision, saying the order by Huffaker, a Trump appointee, was “clearly erroneous” and that the court had “abused its discretion” in ruling that death row inmate Matthew Reeves’ disability and need for accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act were open and obvious.

A three-judge panel of the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals heard oral arguments on that appeal in Friday’s hearing. A ruling in the appeal will decide the fate of Matthew Reeves, whose scheduled execution on Jan. 27 could move forward if the state’s appeal is granted. Ultimately, the case could reach the U.S. Supreme Court, which in a 6-3 vote rejected Reeves’ claims of ineffective counsel in July 2021.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KRQE News 13

Proposal to limit governor’s emergency powers stalls

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A push to limit the governor’s emergency powers has stalled at the Roundhouse. It comes as Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham continues to renew the state of emergency she initially declared nearly two years ago when the pandemic hit. The bipartisan resolution proposed by three Republicans and one Democrat, would limit that […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Bennie Hargrove Gun Safety bill passes House committee

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A push to hold gun owners accountable if minors get ahold of their guns is moving ahead in the Roundhouse. Thursday night, a House committee approved the Bennie Hargrove Gun Safety Bill named after the Washington Middle Schooler who was shot and killed last year. The bill would require parents to keep […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico governor backs $15 min wage for school workers

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham now backs a $15 minimum wage for school workers. “I did get word five minutes before this hearing that the executive does support the $15 an hour minimum,” state Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus told legislators during a joint meeting of the state House […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Wrongful death lawsuit filed in ‘Rust’ shooting case

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of Halyna Hutchins who was shot and killed on the movie set for “Rust” is pursuing a wrongful death lawsuit. In court filings, Santa Fe Attorney Kristina Martinez says she plans to take the case. Hutchins was killed in October when Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun, not knowing it […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

243 pounds of bologna destroyed in U.S. Customs seizure

El PASO, TX (KRQE) – Agriculture specialists with U.S. Customs and Border Protection assigned to the Paseo Del Norte and Ysleta border crossings seized a total of 243 pounds of prohibited pork bologna over two unrelated incidents within the past few weeks. Officials say the bologna was destroyed because of its potential to introduce foreign […]
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Bill would offer more compensation for jury duty

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans could get paid more for serving on a jury. Democratic Senator Bill Soules of Las Cruces has sponsored a bill that would increase juror compensation to 150% of the state’s minimum wage. That would be about $17.25. Right now, jurors receive $7.50 an hour. Jurors who have to drive […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
