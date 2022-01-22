ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saguache County, CO

Lodge for sale in Colorado comes with entire Old West-style town

By Nexstar Media Wire, Colleen Flynn
 6 days ago

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colorado (KDVR) – Interested in owning your own Old West cow town? There’s such a place on a 320-acre ranch in Colorado, less than four hours southwest of Denver.

The property, located in Saguache County, was bought by two brothers in 2005 for $730,033. Over the years, they spent an additional $10.8 million developing it into a modern Old West town.

“They left no detail unconsidered,” real estate agent Adrienne Haydu told Nexstar’s KDVR. “For example, the ceiling tiles in the saloon and hotel are imported from Italy.”

The brothers ultimately auctioned the property at a “deliberate loss” in 2011, taking in just under $2 million, according to Haydu. (“I guess that was their business model,” Haydu said.) The place has changed hands a few times, and today the entire property is selling for $4.7 million.

Interested buyers will not only find a saloon on the property (because what Old West town wouldn’t have a saloon?), but also a general store and chapel. Other amenities include a mini golf course, a shooting range, an outdoor stage, a hotel, a dance hall, two original cabins from the Hoaglund Stagecoach line, a bunkhouse, RV hookups, a five-stall livery stable and a barn with 13 stalls.

    Photo courtesy: Sean Boggs
    Photo courtesy: Sean Boggs
    Photo courtesy: Sean Boggs
    Photo courtesy: Sean Boggs
  • Photo courtesy: Sean Boggs
  • Photo courtesy: Sean Boggs
  • Old cow town in Saguache County (photo courtesy: Sean Boggs)
    Panoramic view of Old West town (photo credit: Sean Boggs)
    Wagon in Old West town (photo courtesy: Sean Boggs)
    Old West cow town in Saguache County (photo courtesy: Sean Boggs)
    Kitchen in Ponderosa Lodge (photo courtesy: Sean Boggs)
    Dining area in Ponderosa Lodge (photo courtesy: Sean Boggs)
    Living area in Ponderosa Lodge (photo courtesy: Sean Boggs)
    Ponderosa Lodge (photo courtesy: Sean Boggs)
    Great hall in Old West town (photo courtesy: Sean Boggs)
    Carriages in Old West town (photo courtesy: Sean Boggs)
    Dance hall in Old West town (photo courtesy: Sean Boggs)
    Old West town in Colorado (photo courtesy: Sean Boggs)
    Ponderosa Lodge in Saguache County (photo courtesy: Sean Boggs)
    Bedroom in Old West town (photo courtesy: Sean Boggs)
    Chapel in Old West town in Saguache County (photo courtesy: Sean Boggs)
    Saguache County Old West property (photo courtesy: Sean Boggs)
    Old West town in Saguache County (photo courtesy: Sean Boggs)
    Saguache County property (photo courtesy: Sean Boggs)
There’s also a three-bedroom, three-bathroom luxury “Ponderosa Lodge” on the property with a gourmet kitchen and Amish hardwood flooring throughout, per the listing. In addition, the lodge boasts an indoor glass floor that sits atop an indoor stream, which is fed by a waterfall visible upon entering the living room.

“The property is incredibly unique and one of a kind,” Haydu said. “It’s old-town charm with all the conveniences of modern amenities. All the buildings are actual buildings and not just a fake facade. It’s a great horse property.”

