Anthony Davis Could Return Against Heat After 16-Game Absence

By Joseph Salvador
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago
The Lakers announced that power forward Anthony Davis is questionable to play Sunday against the Heat and will be a game-time decision. Davis has missed the last 16 games with an MCL strain.

LeBron James was also listed as questionable but will likely play in Miami. The Lakers (23–23) have had a turbulent start to their season and things didn't get any better when Davis went down with the injury back in December. The star big man hasn't appeared in a game since Dec. 17 against the Timberwolves.

Since then, Los Angeles has gone 7–10, including the loss against Minnesota, and coach Frank Vogel's job security has become a major topic of conversation. Additionally, point guard Russell Westbrook's play has also been heavily criticized. It got so bad that James even took to Twitter to apologize to Lakers fans for the team's struggles despite being the second-leading scorer in the NBA at 28.9 points per game, behind only Kevin Durant.

In his 27 appearances this season, Davis is averaging 23.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and two blocks per game. Tip-off in Miami is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on Sunday where Davis could make his much-needed return.

Lakers Anthony Davis on How He is Feeling After His First Two Games Back

The Lakers faced off against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night and although the Lakers had a powerful start, that was thanks to Anthony Davis. Since L.A. announced just hours before the matchup that LeBron James would not be playing, Anthony Davis had to hold this team on his back. During his second game back with L.A., Davis made an impact offensively and defensively, but without LeBron James, it did not end in their favor. This inevitably led to the Lakers falling short to the 76ers 105-87.
Multiple 76ers Fans Ejected for Taunting Lakers’ Carmelo Anthony

Things got chippy for a moment during the fourth quarter of the Sixers’ 105–87 blowout of the Lakers on Thursday at the Wells Fargo Center. During a dead ball situation, Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony walked toward the sideline where two men were sitting behind a row of courtside seats inside the arena. The fans had been yelling and saying things about Anthony for several possessions, and Anthony was apparently fed up.
NBA odds: Championship futures for every team after Anthony Davis' return

As we near the end of another January in the books of the NBA season, Los Angeles Lakers bettors rejoice as Anthony Davis returns from injury. Will his return stop the dip, right the ship, and bring back a chip to L.A.?. In the Eastern Conference, can James Harden shoulder...
