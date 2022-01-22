ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

SC Football Coaches Association reveals Palmetto All-Star Team

By Dan Vasko
 6 days ago

(WSPA) – The South Carolina Football Coach’s Association revealed its Palmetto All-Star team Saturday including its award for coach of the year, among others.

Gaffney’s Dan Jones was honored as ‘Coach of the Year’ after leading the team to a AAAAA State Championship win over five-time defending champ Dutch Fork in December.

From the honorees on the all-star team selection, awards for the following were announced:

Back of the Year :                Antonio Williams, Dutch Fork High School

Lineman of the Year :          Ky Tayo, Spring Valley High School

Specialist of the Year :         Kanoah Vinesett, Northwestern High School

Coach of the Year :              Dan Jones, Gaffney High School

Below are the list of all-star selections from each class. ‘Backs and linemen’ include all skill position players as well as defensive/offensive linemen.

Backs and Linemen

DIVISION CATEGORY PLAYER NAME PLAYER SCHOOL
AAAAA Upper State Back Tyler Smith Gaffney High School
Lineman Ky Tayo Spring Valley High School
AAAAA Lower State Back Antonio Williams Dutch Flork High School
Lineman Devin Geddis Fort Dorchester High School
AAAA Upper State Back Nick Emmanwori Irmo High School
Lineman Micaiah Settles AC Flora High School
AAAA Lower State Back Adam Randall Myrtle Beach High School
Lineman Alvin Wilson Beaufort High School
AAA Upper State Back Trent Pearman Daniel High School
Lineman Jahiem Lawson Daniel High School
AAA Lower State Back Nemo Squire Dillon High School
Lineman Gray Leaphart Gilbert High School
AA Upper State Back Kazarius Adams Gray Collegiate High School
Lineman Carson Shaw Christ Church High School
AA Lower State Back Jamian Risher Wade Hampton High School
Lineman Abram Wright Philip Simmons High School
A Upper State Back Remedee Leaphart Ridge Spring-Monetta High School
Lineman Michael Kennedy Southside Christian High School
A Lower State Back Hunter Norton Lake View High School
Lineman Xavier Chaplin Whale Branch High School

Specialist s

DIVISION POSITION PLAYER NAME PLAYER SCHOOL
AAAAA PK/P Kanoah Vinesett Northwestern High School
AAAA K Drew Stevens North Augusta High School
AAA K Shane Forrester Daniel High School
AA KR Tyler Rickenbaker Edisto High School
A LS Landon Mitchell Dixie High School

Coaches

DIVISION COACH COACHES NAME COACHES SCHOOL
AAAAA Upper State Coach Dan Jones Gaffney High School
AAAAA Lower State Coach Perry Woolbright Lexington High School
AAAA Upper State Coach Chris Liner Greenwood High School
AAAA Lower State Coach Bryce Lybrand Beaufort High School
AAA Upper State Coach Vic Floyd Chester High School
AAA Lower State Coach Brian Rimpf Camden High School
AA Upper State Coach Phil Strickland Newberry High School
AA Lower State Coach D’Angelo Bryant Silver Bluff High School
A Upper State Coach Brian Smith Ridge Spring-Monetta High School
A Lower State Coach Robert Williams Bamberg-Ehrhardt  High School

#Southside High School#Irmo High School#American Football#Palmetto All Star Team#Aaaaa State Championship#Gaffney High School Below#Tyler Smith Gaffney#Nemo#Jamian
