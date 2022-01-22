SC Football Coaches Association reveals Palmetto All-Star Team

(WSPA) – The South Carolina Football Coach’s Association revealed its Palmetto All-Star team Saturday including its award for coach of the year, among others.

Gaffney’s Dan Jones was honored as ‘Coach of the Year’ after leading the team to a AAAAA State Championship win over five-time defending champ Dutch Fork in December.

From the honorees on the all-star team selection, awards for the following were announced:

Back of the Year : Antonio Williams, Dutch Fork High School

Lineman of the Year : Ky Tayo, Spring Valley High School

Specialist of the Year : Kanoah Vinesett, Northwestern High School

Coach of the Year : Dan Jones, Gaffney High School

Below are the list of all-star selections from each class. ‘Backs and linemen’ include all skill position players as well as defensive/offensive linemen.

Backs and Linemen

DIVISION CATEGORY PLAYER NAME PLAYER SCHOOL AAAAA Upper State Back Tyler Smith Gaffney High School Lineman Ky Tayo Spring Valley High School AAAAA Lower State Back Antonio Williams Dutch Flork High School Lineman Devin Geddis Fort Dorchester High School AAAA Upper State Back Nick Emmanwori Irmo High School Lineman Micaiah Settles AC Flora High School AAAA Lower State Back Adam Randall Myrtle Beach High School Lineman Alvin Wilson Beaufort High School AAA Upper State Back Trent Pearman Daniel High School Lineman Jahiem Lawson Daniel High School AAA Lower State Back Nemo Squire Dillon High School Lineman Gray Leaphart Gilbert High School AA Upper State Back Kazarius Adams Gray Collegiate High School Lineman Carson Shaw Christ Church High School AA Lower State Back Jamian Risher Wade Hampton High School Lineman Abram Wright Philip Simmons High School A Upper State Back Remedee Leaphart Ridge Spring-Monetta High School Lineman Michael Kennedy Southside Christian High School A Lower State Back Hunter Norton Lake View High School Lineman Xavier Chaplin Whale Branch High School

Specialist s

DIVISION POSITION PLAYER NAME PLAYER SCHOOL AAAAA PK/P Kanoah Vinesett Northwestern High School AAAA K Drew Stevens North Augusta High School AAA K Shane Forrester Daniel High School AA KR Tyler Rickenbaker Edisto High School A LS Landon Mitchell Dixie High School

Coaches

DIVISION COACH COACHES NAME COACHES SCHOOL AAAAA Upper State Coach Dan Jones Gaffney High School AAAAA Lower State Coach Perry Woolbright Lexington High School AAAA Upper State Coach Chris Liner Greenwood High School AAAA Lower State Coach Bryce Lybrand Beaufort High School AAA Upper State Coach Vic Floyd Chester High School AAA Lower State Coach Brian Rimpf Camden High School AA Upper State Coach Phil Strickland Newberry High School AA Lower State Coach D’Angelo Bryant Silver Bluff High School A Upper State Coach Brian Smith Ridge Spring-Monetta High School A Lower State Coach Robert Williams Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School

