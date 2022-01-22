SC Football Coaches Association reveals Palmetto All-Star Team
(WSPA) – The South Carolina Football Coach’s Association revealed its Palmetto All-Star team Saturday including its award for coach of the year, among others.
Gaffney’s Dan Jones was honored as ‘Coach of the Year’ after leading the team to a AAAAA State Championship win over five-time defending champ Dutch Fork in December.
From the honorees on the all-star team selection, awards for the following were announced:
Back of the Year : Antonio Williams, Dutch Fork High School
Lineman of the Year : Ky Tayo, Spring Valley High School
Specialist of the Year : Kanoah Vinesett, Northwestern High School
Coach of the Year : Dan Jones, Gaffney High School
Below are the list of all-star selections from each class. ‘Backs and linemen’ include all skill position players as well as defensive/offensive linemen.
Backs and Linemen
|DIVISION
|CATEGORY
|PLAYER NAME
|PLAYER SCHOOL
|AAAAA Upper State
|Back
|Tyler Smith
|Gaffney High School
|Lineman
|Ky Tayo
|Spring Valley High School
|AAAAA Lower State
|Back
|Antonio Williams
|Dutch Flork High School
|Lineman
|Devin Geddis
|Fort Dorchester High School
|AAAA Upper State
|Back
|Nick Emmanwori
|Irmo High School
|Lineman
|Micaiah Settles
|AC Flora High School
|AAAA Lower State
|Back
|Adam Randall
|Myrtle Beach High School
|Lineman
|Alvin Wilson
|Beaufort High School
|AAA Upper State
|Back
|Trent Pearman
|Daniel High School
|Lineman
|Jahiem Lawson
|Daniel High School
|AAA Lower State
|Back
|Nemo Squire
|Dillon High School
|Lineman
|Gray Leaphart
|Gilbert High School
|AA Upper State
|Back
|Kazarius Adams
|Gray Collegiate High School
|Lineman
|Carson Shaw
|Christ Church High School
|AA Lower State
|Back
|Jamian Risher
|Wade Hampton High School
|Lineman
|Abram Wright
|Philip Simmons High School
|A Upper State
|Back
|Remedee Leaphart
|Ridge Spring-Monetta High School
|Lineman
|Michael Kennedy
|Southside Christian High School
|A Lower State
|Back
|Hunter Norton
|Lake View High School
|Lineman
|Xavier Chaplin
|Whale Branch High School
Specialist s
|DIVISION
|POSITION
|PLAYER NAME
|PLAYER SCHOOL
|AAAAA
|PK/P
|Kanoah Vinesett
|Northwestern High School
|AAAA
|K
|Drew Stevens
|North Augusta High School
|AAA
|K
|Shane Forrester
|Daniel High School
|AA
|KR
|Tyler Rickenbaker
|Edisto High School
|A
|LS
|Landon Mitchell
|Dixie High School
Coaches
|DIVISION
|COACH
|COACHES NAME
|COACHES SCHOOL
|AAAAA Upper State
|Coach
|Dan Jones
|Gaffney High School
|AAAAA Lower State
|Coach
|Perry Woolbright
|Lexington High School
|AAAA Upper State
|Coach
|Chris Liner
|Greenwood High School
|AAAA Lower State
|Coach
|Bryce Lybrand
|Beaufort High School
|AAA Upper State
|Coach
|Vic Floyd
|Chester High School
|AAA Lower State
|Coach
|Brian Rimpf
|Camden High School
|AA Upper State
|Coach
|Phil Strickland
|Newberry High School
|AA Lower State
|Coach
|D’Angelo Bryant
|Silver Bluff High School
|A Upper State
|Coach
|Brian Smith
|Ridge Spring-Monetta High School
|A Lower State
|Coach
|Robert Williams
|Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.
Comments / 0